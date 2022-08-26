Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center.
The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with a learning environment tied to Southern's law school.
"We have a large number of students who come in with some baggage and some barriers," BRCC chancellor Willie Smith said. "They may have been incarcerated or have some things on their record. Partnering with Southern Law School, they’ll have free expungement opportunities where the lawyers will work with those clients and try to help expunge those records so they can be employed.”
According to Smith, the partnership is an effort to bridge the gap between people who want to join the workforce through the BRCC degree programs and local employers who are in desperate need of skilled workers.
Smith said students in any BRCC program will qualify, for free, and that any crime that is eligible for expungement is on the table.
“There are some offenses that may be more mild than normal but are also still eligible for expungement through the law," he said. "I’m not saying murder is one of them or those sorts of things, but there are some crimes a little bit above minor that students have on their record when they come in. They aren’t able to work and those lawyers are going to help support them with that.”
Marla Dicerkrson, Associate Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at the Southern University Law Center, said BRCC students seeking to access the partnership can go through the workforce development office at the college.
“This is in collaboration with BRCC and so they will have someone at their campus, students will go through their workforce development office and once the student contacts the office, we’ll be placed in contact with the student by workforce development," she said. "This particular partnership is for BRCC students, so those students will be filtered through BRCC."
Beyond aiding students in workforce development efforts, the agreement will also allow students in the BRCC paralegal studies program to gain real-world experience in their field.
Dickerson said the program will help students obtain credentials in order to apply for the job they want after graduation.
"Those paralegals will be helping us with the expungement initiative when we have events to help prepare documents and go through the process of real work experience that they would be doing as paralegals," she said.
Though the benefits of the partnership are open to any student in a BRCC program, Smith said the college will make sure that only students who fulfill their degree requirements will be awarded the advantage of expungement services.
"You can’t just come in, get in the program to get your record expunged and then you leave," he said. "We want to make sure that, during this process, we’re leaning towards completion, graduation, being successful and then we can start working on expungement.”
Dickerson said the ultimate goal is to help Louisiana by preparing citizens for the workforce and providing high-quality candidates for those open positions.
“We have multiple community colleges across the state of Louisiana and would like to see this model replicated in partnerships at other community colleges across the state and also just with workforce development in general," she said. "We want to help and be a part of the catalyst that helps the state of Louisiana, not only on the end of people getting their records expunged, but to employers who are looking for candidates that can walk into jobs and be career ready.”
As for Smith, he said he wants the partnership to illustrate that BRCC is committed to creating space for students who previously may not have had many educational or career opportunities.
“I hope this shows that, once again, Baton Rouge Community College supplies a high degree of impact for all of our students," he said. "If you’re a first-generation student and you’re older but come back for some skills to revitalize your career or if you had a criminal record that prevented you from getting a job, BRCC is stepping up to the plate to be able to support all of our students in the community.”