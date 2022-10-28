If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct.
Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
Four years after a 12-year veteran of the East Baton Rouge School Board was soundly defeated, Vereta Lee has returned to try to reclaim her seat in a tense rematch against District 2 incumbent Dadrius Lanus.
Lee, an administrator in the City of Baker school system, says she returned to the political spotlight because her constituents asked her to. Her goals include having a balanced budget. Lee also said funds issued to schools during the pandemic did not reach classrooms, as intended, and were instead awarded to big contracts with little investigation into their track records.
"The pandemic was nobody’s fault but we had to deal with it and people put their lives on the line to help educate our children," she said. "I really want to ensure the district acts on an adequate budget and the funding reaches the classroom as they should."
Lanus, a former teacher, is the executive director of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, an organization that develops programs to improve the lives of African-American youth, according to the group's website.
After a challenging first term on the board marred by the educational struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, Lanus is centering his campaign on families and reinvesting in the District 2 community. He also said he hopes to implement what he calls a fair wage for all school employees.
"We need someone in district 2 to continue to move the needle, help our students to grow and help our families," he said.
District 2 is centered in north Baton Rouge, mostly west of Plank Road, snaking between Baker and Central, and taking up the northeast corner of the parish. Sixty-eight percent of the district's voters are Democrats, and almost 80 percent are black.
Lanus has reported raising $14,500 so far, while Lee has raised $10,150, almost all of it out of her own pocket.
Lanus, not Lee, however, is benefiting from spending on his behalf by well-financed outside groups.
Stand For Children has reported spending about $22,000 so far in support of Lanus. The Baton Rouge Alliance For Students, or BRAS, and Democrats for Education Reform, or DFER, also are spending money on Lanus’s behalf via their political arms.
In September, BRAS spent $100,000 on Lanus and eight other candidates — Lanus’ share works out to $11,000. DFER has yet to report its spending for the Nov. 8 elections.
Lanus attributes the outside funding to the fact that he is "someone who works with everyone."
"I have not coordinated with any of those organizations to say I want their support," he said. "I think they believe they should support someone who has the district’s plan at heart."
Lee said her funding differences show that she "won’t be bought out."
In another rematch, Cliff Lewis is returning to face incumbent Evelyn Ware-Jackson for a shot at the District 5 seat on the School Board.
Ware-Jackson beat Lewis by a 58-42 margin when the two faced off for the District 5 seat in 2018.
So far, Lewis has raised $15,715, more than the $5,985 that Ware-Jackson has raised.
In 2018, both candidates were endorsed by outside interest groups. This time, Lewis alone is getting their support; Ware-Jackson says she chose not to seek their respective endorsements.
Stand For Children has reported spending about $21,000 in support of Lewis, and Democrats for Education Reform, or DFER, has added another $6,400, half of it for direct mail opposing Ware-Jackson.
The Baton Rouge Alliance For Students, or BRAS, has spent $11,000 on Lewis, who also has received $1,000 from the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.
District 5 includes downtown Baton Rouge, Mid-City and Old South Baton Rouge. It is bounded on the west by the Mississippi River, on the east by Lobdell Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.
Demographically, its 28,000 registered voters are almost evenly split, 48% White and 46% Black. Fifty-two percent of the voters are Democrats and 20% are Republicans. Both candidates are Black Democrats.
Lewis, husband of former Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, is a parent liaison at Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy, a charter school in downtown Baton Rouge.
“My goal for the position, first and foremost, is to try to establish a spirit of collaboration with the other board members because I feel like nobody was talking,” he said. “They weren’t talking about seriously educating children and seriously trying to move our school district forward.”
Elected in 2010, Ware-Jackson joined a board-backed majority that has set the school agenda. She served as vice president in 2016 and then as board president in 2017.
Ware-Jackson is the owner of WareHouse Business Network LLC, which provides affordable housing in the Mid-City and Ardendale areas. She serves as chairwoman of the board of the directors of the Red Stick Project, which leads community art projects for Baton Rouge youth.
Her main goal, Ware-Jackson said, is to implement a community schools model that would help struggling neighborhood schools in Baton Rouge.
"We have such a need here, with a majority of our population of students being in neighborhood schools and so I think we should adopt this model and duplicate it," she said. "Not only at the two capitals, but at some of the elementary and middle schools. I think it would work really well."
Early voting continues through Nov. 1. The election is Nov. 8.
Staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this report.