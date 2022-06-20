The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is appealing a judge’s ruling last week that threw out its newly approved election maps because it contains split voting precincts.
The appeal, which is being lodged with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, is an indication the board won’t try to devise new maps in time for an 8 a.m. Wednesday deadline, as ordered Friday by state District Judge Tarvald Smith.
In his ruling, Smith said that in the absence of new maps he would on Wednesday implement a rival set of maps that don’t split precincts. The rival maps would also likely flip the board’s racial balance to majority-Black.
Smith signed off Monday on the School Board’s plan to appeal his ruling, but denied a request to stay that ruling while it's considered by the appellate court, saying to do so would run contrary to the state's election timeline and would mean the "possible use" of maps he has ruled "null and void."
Attorney Brian Blackwell and his partner James Bullman filed the case on behalf of four Baton Rouge plaintiffs. They are making a novel legal argument that the maps the School Board adopted are illegal because they split voting precincts when they didn’t have to. If the argument sticks, it could lead to court challenges of other election maps in other localities in Louisiana that use split precincts.
Wednesday is the deadline set by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office for new maps for the Nov. 8 election, which includes school board races across Louisiana. Qualifying for candidates is July 20-22.
The decision to appeal means Smith is now likely to implement the rival Ware/Collins Plan 1-11. That plan, which does not split precincts, was supported by four of nine board members when it was voted on in early April.
That plan would expand the size of the board from nine to 11 members, with six majority-Black districts and five majority-White districts. By expanding to 11 districts, the Ware/Collins Plan 1-11 would reverse a 2014 redistricting that reduced the size of the board from 11 to nine members.
In his ruling, Judge Smith found that the board’s serious consideration of Ware/Collins “is sufficient proof that (the School Board) was able to meet the requirement of using whole precincts in its reapportionment and redistricting.”
Plan 22, the plan the School Board adopted May 5, split a handful of precincts. It would preserve the board's racial balance of five White and four Black majority districts, with a possible six White, three Black balance.
The plan retains four majority-Black districts when factoring all residents as well as registered voters. But it has three majority-Black districts when factoring only voting-age population.
The lawsuit centers around a 54-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits.
Because it adopted a nine-member plan, the School Board argues it’s legally wrong to compare its plan to the Ware/Collins plan.
"You can’t gauge the legality of a nine-member plan by comparing it to an 11-member plan," attorney Evan Alvarez argued in a five-hour June 13 court hearing. "They are apples and oranges, your honor."
In the same vein, Mike Hefner, of Duson, the board-hired demographer, testified that he didn't think it was possible to avoid splitting precincts if the goal is to stick with nine members. He said that, soon after he was hired last November, he tried and failed to draw a 9-member plan using whole precincts, saying they violated traditional redistricting criteria.
Smith, however, zeroed in on the School Board’s failure to say in advance of a final vote that it wanted to stick with a nine-member board, that it was silent on its preferred size.
“There is no evidence, nor was there any testimony that (the School Board) took any vote or had any discussion as to the number (of districts) it wished to maintain,” Smith wrote in his ruling.
Precinct-splitting was largely a non-issue during the contentious debate leading up to the May 5 vote. Most of that debate centered around whether demographic changes in the parish since 2010 should compel the School Board under federal law to create more districts where Black residents and voters are in the majority. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Opponents have been preparing a separate challenge in federal court that would feature many of the objections that dominated the School Board redistricting debate.