LSU is tied for 352 of 500 colleges and universities in ratings compiled and released Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.
The rating is based on 15 indicators in four areas, including salaries for graduates, student debt, teaching, diversity and other issues.
Tulane University is the top-ranked school in Louisiana at 56.
Xavier University in New Orleans was listed as 320 in the survey.
Loyola University, also in New Orleans, is 438.
The top-rated school in the U. S. is Harvard University.
The 500 schools are listed in the paper's print edition.
Nearly 1,000 were reviewed, with roughly 500 more in the paper's on-line edition.
U. S. News is set to release its annual list of best colleges on Monday.