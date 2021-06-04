State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is recommending a major change in how public schools are rated annually, and the new rules could trim the number of D- and F-rated schools by half because of a more generous scoring system.

The new rules have already been endorsed by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to discuss the proposal June 15-16.

Critics contend the change would water down how the state rates student performance and make schools appear better than they are simply by adopting a less rigorous grading system.

The change would focus on annual school performance scores, which determine all-important letter grades for public schools and school districts.

Scores used to be based largely on how students performed on key tests.

Since 2017 student growth -- whether students meet learning targets and how they compare to their peers -- has accounted for 25% of the score.

Brumley wants to boost that student growth calculation to 38%, which state officials said is the national average.

"We do agree more emphasis should be put toward the growth part," he told superintendents on Thursday.

Kathy Noel, deputy assistant superintendent for assessments, accountability and analytics, said Louisiana falls into the lower quartile of states in how much credit they give students for yearly academic gains.

Noel said simulations show that about 50% of the state's D- and F-rated public schools would improve a letter grade under the new ratings.

A total of 23% of public schools were rated D or F in 2019, the latest snapshot.

That could be cut in half under the new rating system.

Brumley noted the School Accountability Commission, which advises BESE, recommended that student growth account for 47.5% of scores.

Wes Watts, president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, praised the proposed change.

"I think it makes great sense," said Watts, who is superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District.

Several superintendents said they favor boosting the growth rate to more than 38% of the score.

BESE members have been briefed on Brumley's proposal.

BESE President Sandy Holloway did not respond to a text message for comment Friday.

Public school letter grades have sparked arguments since they began in 2011.

Backers say they give parents and others and easy-to-understand way to see how schools are faring.

Opponents say school performance scores and letter grades are misleading.

The new rules, if approved by BESE, would take effect for the 2021-22 school year.

State education leaders have not decided whether public schools will get letter grades for the 2020-21 school year.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.