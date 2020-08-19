Despite long explanations about why publicly reporting positive COVID tests on university campuses is misleading, LSU reversed course and Wednesday began reporting cases on its website.

The decision was made Tuesday, according to Ernie Ballard, LSU’s spokesman. LSU reported 22 positive test results in the past four days. LSU plans to keep a running tally.

LSU’s action comes on the heels of two campuses – Notre Dame University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – ending in-person classes, moving to online only learning, because of a high number of students testing positive after arriving on campus.

The university tweeted: "As LSU continues to enhance the procedures leading up to the start of the fall semester, the university plans to publicly post aggregate COVID-19 case numbers among the LSU population."

As late as Friday last week, Interim LSU President Tom Galligan vigorously defended the university’s decision not to publicly disclose the test numbers, saying the positives were misleading and could needlessly worry parents.

“We’ve done that in the past. We don’t intend to do that” for the fall 2020 semester, Galligan said responding to a question in front members of the LSU Board of Supervisors. He added that the decision against publicly releasing the numbers was made after input from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Galligan said Friday that a test result "is just a snapshot that can change in a day."

The University of Louisiana System is allowing individual colleges to make their own decision, said UL System President Jim Henderson, adding that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is considering publicly disclosing test results.

“A dashboard may not be appropriate for every school,” Henderson said in an interview Wednesday. The numbers seen without context doesn’t really tell much.

The point of publicly disclosing test results to alert to possible hotspots, he said. Finding a spike in, say, a particular classroom or residential hall helps authorities determine what to do up to suspending in-person classes and moving totally online.

The numbers need to be seen in context, he said.

Some campuses have students who live in dorms. Other UL institutions have high percentage of commuter students, like the University of New Orleans. A positive test count at those colleges could very well reflect the surrounding community rather than on campus itself, he said.

“Our nine member institutions, distinct geographically and in student mix, will follow robust contact tracing and notification protocols. In addition, each is working in collaboration with local public health entities to release all information that advances public health decision making at both the policy level and by individuals. Providing an accurate, informative data picture while protecting individual privacy is achievable, and doing so will enhance our collective efforts to mitigate COVID-19 impacts," Henderson said in a statement Tuesday.

