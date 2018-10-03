One day after it was announced, LSU's latest crackdown on tailgating was winning support Wednesday from some rank-and-file students.

Jeremy Thompson, a freshman from Prairieville, noted that Greeks will be banned from tailgating at their houses after the firm that provides required security guards ended its contract.

"These fraternities go crazy on weekends," Thompson said.

"Security guards don't want to do it," he added. "I wouldn't want to do it if I was a security guard."

Ben Bordelon, a freshman from Port Allen, said he backs any policy that will help prevent incidents like last year's death of LSU student Max Gruver in a hazing incident.

"Whatever needs to be done to prevent something like what happened before," Bordelon said of the latest policy.

LSU officials announced Tuesday that tailgating will be banned at Greek houses for the rest of the football season, which includes four more home games.

Two of those contests -- Georgia on Oct. 13 and Alabama on Nov. 3 -- are expected to be the most high-profile games of the season.

The ban extends to the Parade Ground for fraternities and sororities -- formerly their favored spot -- and also applies to other student organizations.

Under new rules enacted since Gruver's death, tailgating is limited to Greek houses, and those houses have to have a security detail present for tailgating and other events.

But Lofton Security, in a terse message to LSU, said it would no longer perform security services effective immediately.

Officials of the firm have not returned multiple telephone calls seeking comment on why they took the action.

Loreal Johnson, a senior from Plaquemine, backs LSU's stance with one caveat.

"I think it is necessary," Johnson said

"But I don't know if it is going to change anything," she said. "People are still going to drink for tailgating."

Andrew Cedel, a freshman from Baton Rouge, said he backs the new restrictions after learning how they came about.

Others said a crackdown aimed mostly at fraternities will also penalize other groups caught up in the ban.

"It is harder to bring people together," said Amie Sam-Pang, a senior from New Orleans who belongs to a student organization.

Leann Feucht, a sophomore from Lafayette, said forcing fraternities back to chapter houses to tailgate was a mistake.

"I think the houses were not the best idea to begin with," Feucht said .

"More things can go wrong with the smaller setting at the house," she said. "I think the Parade Ground is the better bet."

Colton Jordan, a Prairieville freshman, said it would be a mistake to let fraternities back on one of the prime locations to tailgate on campus.

"They pretty much trash the Parade Ground," Jordan said. "That is ridiculous to make someone else have to clean that the next day."

Members of several fraternities contacted by a reporter said no one was present to comment on the new tailgating rules.

Others said national fraternities have encouraged members to steer clear of the news media, especially in the aftermath of Gruver's death.

Christopher Dupre, president of the Interfraternity Council, the governing board for fraternities on campus, said in an email Wednesday that he or someone with his group will have a comment soon.

Emails to half a dozen fraternity and sorority presidents went unanswered.

Freshman Hannah Hargrove, who is from Plaquemine and belongs to a sorority, said of the new rules, "I guess it is less fun for people."

Erik Piccoli, who is from Baton Rouge, said the new policy "seems a little excessive to me."

Lee Ledet, a sophomore from Houma and a member of the band, said since he is practicing before football games there is no time for tailgating.

"I guess I'm OK with it," Ledet said of the new policy.

Andrew Shelton, a junior from Denham Springs, said Tuesday's announcement has sparked some talk on campus just ahead of fall break, which begins Thursday.

"That's kind of tough," he said of the new rules.

In their notice to LSU, officials of Lofton did not spell out reasons for ending their security contract for fraternity activities.

Some officials speculated that the abrupt announcement stemmed from manpower problems, especially since Lofton also provides other security on campus.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, reiterated Wednesday that a new plan for tailgating will be announced shortly, possibly this week.