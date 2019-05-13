lsugraduation0158.051119 bf.jpg
LSU President F. King Alexander's University Club home is on the market prior to a move by him and his family to University House close to campus, school officials said Monday morning.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, said the decision stems in part from the fact that Alexander's three children are grown.

Ballard said the school's Fierce for the Future fundraising drive was another reason for the move, which he said will make it easier for the president to host fundraising events closer to campus.

University House, which is on the lakes, has traditionally been used by LSU presidents as their residence, with some exceptions recently.

Ballard said the Alexanders will move later this summer.

He said Alexander will no longer accept the housing stipend after the move.

The president's home carries an asking price of $980,000.

It has five bedrooms, five baths, 4,629 square feet and was built in 2013.

Alexander's future with the school has been the subject of speculation in recent months, in part because of LSU's controversial new admission rules.

The recent replacement of LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva by former Texas A&M Athletic Scott Woodward has also fueled comments about possible major changes in the leadership at LSU.

