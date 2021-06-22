In a national study released Wednesday, public schools in Louisiana got a "C' for their civics standards and a "B-plus" for their U. S. history benchmarks.

'Louisiana's history standards, when combined with various well-wrought companion documents, offer extraordinary depth," according to a report by the Thomas Fordham Institute.

"However, its civics standards are mediocre due to some organizational flaws, particularly the absence of a companion document for high school civics," the study says.

What public school students are taught was an issue during the two-month legislative session, which ended June 10.

State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, promoted two bills aimed at changing how civics and history are presented, including a push to increase instruction on the Holocaust and World War II.

Both bills died amid criticism that classroom standards should be decided by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The report said the state's civics standards for K-8 students are "unusually ambitious," and that asking seventh-graders to review U. S. history through Reconstruction is akin to asking them to "drink from a firehose."

It says the bigger problem is in high school, and that "there is no specificity, no sense of evolution and no identification of the big issues for any of the three branches of government."

"In addition to these oversights the topic of federalism is missing entirely," the Fordham report says.

In history the report says eighth-graders learn Louisiana history in ways that are "packed with rich detail and information, including difficult subjects such as Jim Crow, the Klan and lynching."

"Importantly, secession is correctly attributed directly to the defense of slavery," according to the study.

BESE this year is reviewing and updating social studies standards, which include both civics and U. S. history.