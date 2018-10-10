Candidates for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have reported raising nearly $160,000 collectively, though two of the most successful fundraisers, David Tatman and Connie Bernard, did not draw opponents and can bank their money for the future.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates in the Nov. 6 elections to disclose recent fundraising and spending. The latest reports posted by the Louisiana Board of Ethics cover activity through Sept. 27. The next reports aren’t due until Oct. 29, eight days before Election Day.

Tatman, the current board president, and Bernard, a former vice president, raised $26,644 and $22,800, respectively. Both were re-elected to third terms in July when no one qualified to run against them. Mark Bellue, the other incumbent who drew no opponent, raised only $600.

Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the board, who is seeking a fifth term in District 6, raised the most of the active candidates, $25,560. Dyason also heads into the last month of the election with the most in the bank of all the active candidates: $24,348.

Dyason’s opponent, Tammy Dabadie, wife of former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, had not filed a campaign finance report as of Wednesday night. Three other School Board candidates also had not as yet filed reports: challenger Joycelyn Hall in District 2, incumbent Dawn Collins in District 4 and challenger Tania Nyman in District 7. Candidates could face fines for failing to file or for filing late.

FuturePAC, a political action committee affiliated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, is the biggest contributor so far to the Nov. 6 School Board races. It had given $27,500 to six candidates as of Sept. 27. Three are incumbents – Dyason, Evelyn Ware-Jackson in District 5, and Michael Gaudet in District 7 – and three are challengers – Dadrius Lanus in District 2; Tramelle Howard in District 3, and Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles in District 4.

In the case of Lanus, Howard and Lyles, the FuturePAC money represents more than half of their fundraising so far. They have reported raising $6,005, $7,842 and $7,325, respectively.

In the case of Howard and Lyles, their biggest donor is someone well known to School Board campaigns, Raymond Allmon. Allmon also prepared Howard and Lyles’ campaign finance reports and is also advising their campaigns. Allmon gave Howard $1,900 and Lyles $1,250.

Allmon has been active in education reform circles for nearly a decade, including serving for a time as city director for the local affiliate of the pro-charter school group, Stand For Children. Allmon ran unsuccessfully for School Board himself in 2010 and tried again unsuccessfully to helped lead an unsuccessful effort to unseat several School Board incumbents.

Incumbents Vereta Lee and Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, are being targeted again while seeking re-election. They’ve raised $14,169 and $8,030, respectively. Lee is seeking a fourth term, and Nelson-Smith is seeking a third.

Like all the incumbents, Lee and Nelson-Smith are raising much of the funds from entities and individuals who do business with the school system.

CSRS Inc. is a significant contributor. It is in partnership with Tillage Construction to oversee most school construction in Baton Rouge. CSRS is the second biggest contributor to School Board candidates, behind FuturePAC. Five incumbent School Board members, including Lee and Nelson-Smith, have reported receiving $12,470 from CSRS so far. Tillage, for its part, has given $3,000 —$1,000 each to Lee, Nelson-Smith and Ware-Jackson.

Ware-Jackson, who is seeking a third term, has the broadest support. She has earned money from FuturePAC, many school system vendors, as well as $250 from the Louisiana Association of Educators teacher union. She’s raised a total of $13,618. Four years ago, she raised more than $100,000 to win a second term.

Ware-Jackson’ opponent Cliff Lewis 5 has reported $6,845 as of Sept. 27. Lewis, who is married to Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, however, has raised money from prominent figures including Joe Delpit Jr. and Tony Clayton, a prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and member of the Southern University Board of Directors.

Prominent givers to past School Board elections have yet to show up much in campaign finance reports for the Nov. 6 elections. These include teacher unions, except for that one $250 donation to Ware-Jackson.

Also, quiet so far is Stand For Children Louisiana, perhaps the biggest giver in recent school elections. The group, on its website, is promoting four School Board candidates — Gaudet, Howard, Lyles and Ware-Jackson — as “education champions.”

And Cajun Industries founder Lane Grigsby, who has put up tens of thousands of dollars in the past two cycles, has given only $3,500 so far this election cycle: $2,500 to Tatman and $1,000 to Dyason.

Some candidates, including Howard and Lyles, are donating money to each other, as well as to fellow challenger Lewis. And Board President Tatman gave $1,000 each to fellow incumbents Lee and Nelson-Smith.