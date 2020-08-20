The state’s college and university campuses have decided to start publicly reporting positive COVID-19 cases by campus each week, after working with Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration on how to best disclose infection numbers to try to track outbreaks.

Initially, leaders of the LSU and University of Louisiana the higher education systems had refused to tell how many students and faculty were testing positive, arguing that such information could be misleading.

LSU reversed itself Wednesday and started a running tally of students testing positive on its reopening website.

Leaders from the college systems, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Board of Regents, which sets policy for all public higher education institutions, met Wednesday night and decided to release the test results data by campus each week, Meg Sunstrom, deputy commissioner for strategic communication at the Regents, said Thursday.

Dr. Alex Billioux, the top coronavirus official in Gov. Edwards' administration, was part of the meeting with top school officials Wednesday, and he said the agency's foremost interest is finding out where on campuses outbreaks happen, in hopes of limiting outbreaks.

“Our biggest interest is with any setting understanding where are cases and if there’s a pattern or risk that we’re seeing cases are linked that we’re intervening as early as possible to protect more people from being exposed to cases," Billioux said.

But he acknowledged it will be a challenge to deal with outbreaks the same way the state responds to outbreaks at a business, because of the sprawling nature of college campuses, where students flow between dozens of buildings and many go off-campus each day.

The state is conducting contact tracing, where workers reach out to infected people and find out who they came into close contact with, then call those people and advise them to quarantine. So far, that effort has identified four outbreaks and 158 cases dating back to the spring, when the effort launched.

Billioux noted some colleges, like LSU, are doing their own contact tracing efforts, and the state wants to the Health Department and universities to share information with one another.

The total weekly tally reported by universities, which will appear on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, will count self-reported positive cases among students, faculty and staff on each campus. The tally won’t include students who are studying only online and are not physically located on campus.

That's different from LSU's own reporting on its website, which Billioux said was not done at the behest of the state. That tally tracks all students, including those who were never on campus. That number rose from 22 to 25 Thursday.

Sunstrom said Regents will be putting together training as early as next week to ensure all the state’s colleges and universities are reporting accurately and similarly.

Edwards said at his Thursday coronavirus briefing that his instruction to higher education leaders and the Health Department was to be as "transparent and timely" as possible when reporting information. He said he believes the institutions should be reporting data on infections.

"We will be interested in getting those numbers, we’re going to aggregate them and so forth," Edwards said. "But we really believe that reporting, the granular reporting should come from the institutions themselves.”

LSU is not mandating students be tested upon returning to campus for the fall semester, like some universities including Tulane have done. But on Wednesday, the school announced it was making free testing available for any student who wants one. The testing will be done at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and in front of the LSU Student Union.

Louisiana as a whole has experienced improving coronavirus trends in recent weeks, which Edwards and White House coronavirus officials attribute to the state's mask mandate, bar closure and new restrictions on gatherings, implemented in mid-July.

But the governor noted Thursday that now, K-12 schools, colleges and universities are opening up across the state, with varying levels of in-person interaction.

“As a result of that we’re going to see more mobility, more people coming into contact with one another, than we’ve probably seen since early March," he said.

And earlier this week, he issued a plea to college students not to attend parties or social gatherings where people won't be wearing masks or social distancing.

Meanwhile, he is also overseeing the planned resumption of college football. LSU's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 26.

The governor said he had his latest meeting with school athletic officials Wednesday, where they informed him they need two-and-a-half to three weeks of advance notice on whether they can allow fans in, and if so how many.

While Edwards has not offered any clues as to what that may look like, he said he will make a decision in the next 10 to 12 days.