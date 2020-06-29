A political committee associated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has joined the chorus calling for the resignation, and failing that, the recall from office of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard.

“We are calling for East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard to resign and expressing our support for the people of District 8 seeking to recall Ms. Bernard should she refuse to do so,” Randy Cangelosi, chair of the board for FuturePAC, said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Cangelosi said the nation is watching and Baton Rouge should be a place that “does not condone damaging language and behavior from an elected official charged with responsibility for our children.”

“Ms. Bernard’s recent insensitive comments and actions surrounding the process to rename Lee High School are not isolated incidences of poor judgement,” Cangelosi said. “Ms. Bernard’s repeated actions have demonstrated not only insensitivity and disrespect for the public and the students of the district, but also a pattern of poor judgment that does not befit her position on the board.”

+4 Connie Bernard, facing a recall, is not backing down: 'She's getting ready for a fight' Those expecting Connie Bernard to quickly resign from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in the face of recent controversy are likely to…

Bernard, who took office in November 2010, has faced several controversies through the years, including an August 2018 incident where she entered a neighbor’s house where a party was going on, sparking a profanity-filled confrontation that was caught on video. She is facing misdemeanor counts of simple battery, and entering and remaining after forbidden, both emanating from that incident.

More recently, she has come under attack for a June 10 local TV interview where Bernard said anyone offended by the name Lee High should “learn a little more” about Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general the school is named after. She was again criticized June 18 when she was caught on camera shopping for dresses while the School Board was debating whether to rename the 61-year-old high school. Bernard apologized the next day for her June 10 comments, saying they were “insensitive” and she is “deeply sorry.” But she denied that she was shopping — it was a pop-up ad that she neglected to close; several witnesses disputed her contention.

FuturePAC, the Chamber’s political arm, is historically one of the largest contributors to School Board political campaigns in East Baton Rouge Parish, giving up to $5,000 per election cycle.

FuturePAC has given Bernard a total of $3,500 during the decade she’s been on the parish School Board. Both contributions were given after she’d won an election, first $2,500 after the fall 2010 election and another $1,000 after the fall 2014 election. But while those races were under way, the political action committee passed her over to contribute money to her opponents.

Last week, two other education reform groups that spend money on local School Board races also called for Bernard to resign: Stand for Children Louisiana and Democrats for Education Reform. Neither has given her money in the past. In 2014, Stand contributed $6,000 to the campaign of Bernard’s main opponent that year, Christopher Bailey.