After a tuition increase and an 11th hour fundraising push, leaders of Runnels School in Baton Rouge announced the entire K-12 private school will close at the end of the school year.
School leaders made the announcement Sunday in a message to parents, citing steady enrollment declines and other financial hardships at the more than half-century-old school.
"With hearts overflowing with pride — and misery — Gladys (Runnels) and I must report to you that Runnels School cannot continue to serve our beloved community any longer," school founder Kelly Runnels wrote in a letter to parents following the board of trustees' decision Sunday to shutter the entire school.
School leaders had previously planned to close only the high school while continuing to run classes up to eighth grade.
Last year, the school changed its tuition schedule to try to raise more money to spare the high school from closure.
High school grades increased tuition and fees by about 43%, and a fundraising drive to cover remaining gaps that were needed also fell short.
Some 542 students attend Runnels from prekindergarten to high school, and the closure will also impact about 140 teachers and staff.
Runnels said he expected enrollment would continue to fall if the school remained open.
He pointed to quality and free schools in the surrounding parishes, as well as an abundance of strong charter and magnet schools in Baton Rouge.
"We have explored every strategy we could imagine to continue to be able to offer the magic of Runnels School — but have not succeeded," Runnels wrote. "In financial terms, we are currently millions of dollars behind and to continue the effort will only worsen the situation."
School spokeswoman Allison Wrenn said the high school had been helping students by connecting them to other high schools after it became clear the school would close. Now they plan to help younger students transition to other schools.
Roughly half of the junior class has attended Runnel's since the first grade, a trend that had typically been the case over the years, Wrenn said.
"It's been very difficult and very painful," she said. "A lot of people are heartbroken."
Larry Collins, whose daughter is a junior at the school, said he was stunned to find that that entire school is set to shut down.
Though he and his family had already been working to make arrangements for next year, he said, he's still digesting details in the email sent to him and other parents.
He questioned how the closure would impact scholarships and students' past good test scores. "Now most of them are going to be flung into new schools," Collins said.
As part of an effort to gauge high school enrollment next year, officials had asked parents to prepay for the following year, which would be placed in a special account.
Tuition and fees parents previously paid will be refunded, but the process could take up to 60 days after "restructuring the school's real estate," Kelly Runnels wrote.
That would entail selling the school's property close at or near its appraised value.
Officials plan to also continue paying teachers and staff until August, Wrenn said.
Kelly Runnels launched the independent school in 1965 with three students in his house. It expanded into junior high and high school grades in 1983 when it moved to its current location along South Harrell's Ferry Road. The school also runs a preschool across town at 6455 Jefferson Highway.
Runnels, 81, led the school for years along with his wife, Gladys. Though he's retired, he continued as its nonprofit corporation president and had remained active and visible within the school community. In fall 2016, he led the rebuilding of the main campus after it was heavily damaged by flooding that forced a two-month relocation.
The school’s financial problems predate the 2016 floods, though. In the past decade, Runnels School has steadily lost students, decreasing from more than 800 students to about 550, a more than 30% drop. The high school portion of the school has dropped to fewer than 200 students.
Unlike almost all other private schools in the city, Runnels School is unaffiliated with a church and lacks added financial support from which religious schools benefit.
Still, it's managed to be among the elite college prep schools in Baton Rouge, with its recent graduating class averaging 26.1 out of 36 on ACT scores. The school is also well known locally for its commitment to the arts.