Sign outside Runnels School, seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, decribes the preschool through high school classes there. The private school in Baton Rouge is facing the possibility of having to close its high school, if it canÕt persuade enough current high school students to accept a significant tuition increase by Jan. 31, and raise enough through a special fund drive. Runnels announced the tuition hike late last month along with the importance of renewing early, saying it needed the increase to combat an a slow, steady enrollment decline.