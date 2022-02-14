Delays in the processing of criminal background checks for teachers are aggravating Louisiana's educator shortage, state officials said.

Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education, said when he heard a few complaints from local educators he waited to see how widespread the issue was.

"Afterwards I heard from a number of systems, both traditional and charter, that they were experiencing delays and losing employees because the employees could not get through the process," Brumley said.

He said he heard of cases where school district employees fled school systems for private industry because of the delays.

Brumley and others emphasized that the checks serve a key function, and help ensure that children are not exposed to those with criminal histories that are supposed to keep them out of the classroom.

Prospective teachers, school bus drivers, custodians and others are subject to reviews by State Police and federal officials before they are cleared for work. State laws spells out which laws ban teachers from the classroom.

The review typically takes 5-7 business days when requests are filed in person and 4-5 weeks for those sent by mail, according to Nick Manale, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police.

In an email, Manale blamed the recent slowdown on a software issue. He said the issue is "nearly resolved" and will pave the way for a return to normal review times.

About 32,500 people underwent fingerprint tests at State Police between January and September of 2021, State Police said.

Richard Hartley, the governor's education policy advisor, contacted State Police after Brumley raised the issue.

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, she has heard concerns from officials of both traditional and charter schools.

"When we are in a place where these are tough enough times filling teacher positions it is not helpful when these background checks are taking longer than normal," Roemer said.

The ranks of Louisiana's teacher candidates are down 30%, according to a recent report, reflecting a national problem.

Veteran educators said they have never had so much difficulty filling slots for all subjects, and not just the traditional hard-to-fill jobs like math, science and special education.

Scott Devillier, superintendent of the highly-rated Zachary School District, said delays on background checks also spill over to substitutes, who are in especially high demand because of the pandemic.

Devillier noted that a fill-in teacher who moves from district to district has to undergo reviews in each district.

"They may have been hired in August in Central and they come to us in December and we have to get them fingerprinted again," he said.

Mike Faulk, former superintendent of the Central School District, said background checks are always an issue.

Faulk, who is now executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said any slipups in who is cleared for the classroom "is egg in your face and parents wonder what you are doing."

Faulk noted that some districts have purchased their own background check machinery or fingerprint devices to speed the review process.

School leaders said delays are typical just before school starts in August and the early days of any new school year.

The Livingston Parish School District grappled with a delay in background checks last summer, said Delia Taylor, a spokesperson for the district.

Taylor said the process has run smoothly since school began on Aug. 11.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School District did not return a message seeking comment. That district recently faced criticism after a convicted felon was placed in an elementary school classroom for 13 days.

Hollis Milton, superintendent of the top-rated West Feliciana Parish School District, said his district has experienced backups but officials there are "starting to see progress."

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said his systems has also grappled with delays but the issue would be a bigger concern during hiring for the 2022-23 school year.