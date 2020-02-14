Louisiana's top school board Friday posted application forms to be the next state superintendent of education and set a Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. deadline for those interested.

State Superintendent of Education John White, who has held the job since 2012, is leaving March 11.

Officials of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said they hope to have finalists for the post by March or April.

They also hope the new superintendent is in place and ready for Senate confirmation before the Legislature adjourns on June 1.

The session begins on March 9.

The board posted the official application information packet on its website Friday.

"This is an incredible opportunity for a leader in education to take the helm of the Louisiana Department of Education, build on our current momentum, and become a champion for all our children and families," said Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, a member of BESE and chair of the panel's four-person work group.

Application information is available at https://bese.louisiana.gov, where an applicant information packet is posted and available for download. The packet includes a job description that outlines qualifications, preferred experience, educational requirements, key responsibilities and the process for submission of materials.

The board also hired a search firm -- Promise54 -- to assist in the national effort.

BESE President Sandy Holloway, who lives in Thibodaux, has said assistance from the search firm will cost the state less than $50,000.

The board has 11 members and at least eight are required to hire a new superintendent.

Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School District, is viewed as one of the potential applicants.

Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education, is also considered a possible successor to White.

Whether either will formally apply for the job is unclear.

BESE officials said the salary of the next superintendent will be commensurate with his or her experience.

White is paid $275,000 per year.

The salary will also be reviewed by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

The superintendent recommends and carries out policies approved by BESE and leads the state Department of Education.

The state has about 720,000 public school students.

More than two thirds -- 69% -- are listed as economically disadvantaged.