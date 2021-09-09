More Livingston Parish public schools will reopen Monday, two weeks after closing for Hurricane Ida, the district said Thursday.

They are:

CABS Center

Holden School

French Settlement Elementary

French Settlement High School

Frost School

Employees for those five sites will return to work Friday.

All told, 41 of the parish's 49 schools will be open by Monday.

Schools in Albany, Maurepas and Springfield are still closed and don't have a planned reopening date yet, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a news release. He said those communities still don't have power or communications access; more than 300 members of the National Guard are still being housed in the Albany High School gymnasium.

Supt. Joe Murphy said bus drivers on Friday will test drive their routes to identify any obstacles, including tree limbs and stacked wood and downed wires and poles, that might cause delays.

Ascension Parish Supt. David Alexander announced Thursday that East Ascension High in Gonzales will reopen for in-person instruction Friday, but four more schools — Donaldsonville High, Gonzales Middle, Lowery Elementary, and Lowery Middle schools — will stay virtual-only Friday and shoot to open in-person Monday. On Monday, Ascension schools are set to operate on their normal schedules and the regular dress code will be restored.

Sorrento Primary School, which is also functioning virtual-only, has yet to set a date to return for in-person learning.

School leaders in Tangipahoa Parish, one of the hardest hit by Ida, are holding off announcing a reopening schedule as they try to make sure schools not only have electricity, but quality air and drinkable water.

In a message to parents Thursday, Supt. Melissa Stilley said she is not going to reopen until at least 80% of families in the parish have power -- a little more than half had power Thursday afternoon.

"We want to return our students to school as quickly as possible, but we must first ensure that we can achieve the milestones necessary to reopen our schools safely."