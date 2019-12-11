Phillip May, president and chief executive officer of Entergy Louisiana, was named Wednesday to the state Board of Regents by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
May will serve the unexpired term of Marty Chabert, who is chairman of the 15-member panel.
The governor also named Chabert to fill the vacant at-large seat formerly held by Jacqui Vines-Wyatt.
The change means Chabert's time on the board will be extended by two years.
The board is responsible for planning, coordinating and budgeting for colleges and universities statewide.
Members serve six-year terms, with at least one from each of Louisiana's six congressional districts.