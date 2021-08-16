Louisiana's top school board Monday voted to ask federal officials for permission to shelve the issuance of public school letter grades because of classroom upheaval sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education agreed to the request without dissent.

The U. S. Department of Education is expected to approve the proposal, and has already signed off on waiver requests from 45 or so other states, officials said.

The grades and school performance scores, which have sparked controversy for years, are traditionally announced in November and spell out how schools fared in the previous school year.

State officials announced earlier this month that math, English, science and social studies tests students took in the spring -- called LEAP 2025 -- plummeted in virtually every school district in the state.

Backers of the request said this year's tests results are so flawed that it makes no sense to issue letter grades, and that the results also highlighted inequities among the 700,000 or so students on internet access for distance learning and other issues.

"We are not sure the results are purposeful or accurate," said Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association.

Educators call for letter grades for schools to be shelved in 2021 after poor test scores A push to scrap letter grades for public schools this year is gaining steam after state officials announced last week student test scores plum…

BESE voted after hearing state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley review the LEAP 2025 test results.

"I hope this is only a one-year pause because of unprecedented conditions," Brumley said.

The motion to seek a waiver was offered by Preston Castille, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge.

The vote took place during the board's annual retreat but carries the same weight as it would during a regular meeting.

State superintendent lays out plan for academic recovery after drops in key test scores State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley announced Wednesday a three-prong, $132 million plan to recover learning loss highlighted by la…

The results of the exams marked the first snapshot of how students fared amid classroom starts-and-stops, and distance learning for the entire school year for about 1 in 4 students.

The state's goal is for top-rated schools to average mastery -- the fourth highest of five achievement levels -- by 2025.

But only 29% of students in grades 3-8 reached that mark this time compared to 34% in 2019.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Also, 32% of high school students reached mastery compared to 37% two years ago.

The test results make up the bulk of school performance scores, which are then linked to a letter grade.

In 2019 --the last available comparison year -- nearly 1 out of 4 public schools were rated D or F.

Another 16% got an A, 32% got a B and 29% got a C.

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said while there was some division among officials in her schools the majority favored a one-year waiver.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said the waiver makes sense because of classroom conditions amid the pandemic.

"The state has faced some extraordinary circumstances over the past two years," Faulk said.

He said issuing letter grades "would be detrimental to the state of Louisiana."

The lone opponent of the waiver request was Daniel Esparmer, CEO of The Pelican Institute, which calls itself a "free market think tank."

"We have to know how the kids are doing, how the districts are performing," Esparmer told BESE.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member and superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system, said education officials earlier this uniformly favored students taking the tests.

"And the reasons are to inform instruction," Voitier said. "Every parent will know how their children did on the test."

BESE officials noted that, even if federal officials approve the request, BESE in its October meeting could vote to release information in a limited way.

However, sentiment on the board appears firmly behind skipping the normal, across-the-board release of public school letter grades.

Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, who sponsored a bill last year that backed a waiver request, said there are multiple reasons for BESE to act now.

"I am most concerned about the morale of the teachers and administrators," Owen said.