Louisiana's teacher workforce is suffering from a variety of ills, including a 30% drop in the ranks of aspiring teachers, a glut of educators working outside their field of expertise and a glaring need for more racial diversity, according to a state report issued Wednesday morning.

The findings were presented during a rare joint meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Board of Regents.

It was done by leaders of the 17-member Teacher Recruitment, Recovery and Retention Task Force, which is doing a two-year study authorized by the Legislature earlier this year to address a growing teacher shortage that school leaders say is making it difficult to ensure that classroom slots are filled.

Louisiana's teacher shortage is raising alarms: 'Fewer teacher candidates than ever' Louisiana's teacher shortage is getting worse with retirements on the rise, the number of new teachers plunging and superintendents finding it increasingly difficult to fill classroom jobs.

The report was unveiled ahead of the initial update on the issue due to the Legislature by Jan. 14.

The study said those enrolled in teacher preparation programs have dropped from 17,898 teacher candidates in 2011-12 to 12,597 in 2020-21, a 30% decline.

The list of those finishing programs has fallen 15% during the same time, from 3,231 to 2,743.

St. Bernard Parish Superintendent Doris Voitier, a member of BESE and an educator for half a century, said this was the first year she was unable to start the school year with enough teachers.

"Alternative certification programs are coming up all over the place because that natural pipeline we used to have is not productive enough," Voitier said.

Nearly 1 in 4 teachers is either uncertified or working outside their field, with math and science classes suffering the most.

A total of 21% of public school math classes fall into that category and 24% of science classes, according to the task force.

The panel said one goal for both BESE and the Board of Regents is more diversity in the classroom.

The report said 73% of teachers in Louisiana are White and 23.5% are Black.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Louisiana's biggest teacher shortage? Black men are a rarity in public schools While African-Americans make up about half of the students in Louisiana's public schools, only 5% of teachers are black men.

White women make up 60% of teacher ranks and Black males only 5%, it says.

One of the task force recommendations is for both regents and the state Department of Education "to develop strategies for creating a pipeline for teachers of color in educator preparation programs."

"We have been talking about the need for teachers of color in the elementary, middle and high school setting," said Susannah Craig, deputy commissioner of the Board of Regents and a member of the task force.

Craig said all of the state's historically Black colleges and universities, called HBCU's, except for Dillard University have teacher preparation programs.

BESE member Belinda Davis, who lives in Baton Rouge, said the number of teachers changing careers is serious.

"We have classrooms not staffed because teachers have left the profession," Davis said.

Em Cooper, deputy assistant superintendent of educator for the state Department of Education, said exploring ways to get retired teachers back in schools is one of the short-term goals of the task force.

The task force said it plans to hold "listening sessions" with teachers in 2022 to discuss opportunities and barriers to educator retention.

Teacher pay trails most of the region; governor has vowed to end the gap A new survey shows average teacher pay in Louisiana is 12th of 16 states in the South, which raises doubts on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards wi…

It also plans to team up with the Board of Regents to study the impact of teacher entrance exams and the chances for setting up a statewide compensation plan.

The state had 43,931 teachers in 2020, according to the report.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.