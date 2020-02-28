LSU is hiring three consultants to study whether to continue having the system president and Baton Rouge chancellor hold the same job, school officials announced Friday.

The jobs, which used to be separate, were combined after a 2012 study said doing so made since.

That was done when former Gov. Bobby Jindal's appointees dominated the Board of Supervisors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in January that he favors splitting the job, and his appointees will dominate the board later this year.

"I don't think one person can do everything that's expected of them, to both run the A&M campus in Baton Rouge and the system," Edwards told reporters.

The study will be done by the Association of Governing Board of Universities and Colleges, or AGB.

Those will do the review are Ellen Chaffee, an AGB senior fellow and former president of two universities; Rick Novak, an AGB senior fellow and George G. Pernsteiner, former president of the State Higher Education Executive Officers and former chancellor of the Oregon University System.

"The board wants to evaluate the success of the unified leadership structure over the past six years and consider if the structure is congruent with the university's goals for the future," Mary L. Werner, chairwoman of the board said in a statement.

What the study will cost is unclear.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has expressed interest in leading the school.