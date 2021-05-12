East Baton Rouge Parish schools have opened registration for seven weeks of free summer camps that will offer children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade a mix of tutoring and sports.
Families are asked to sign up ahead of time, no later than the week prior. Here's a link to the application, which went live Wednesday morning.
The camps, funded through federal COVID relief aid, aim to help children stay academically and athletically active as well as keep out of trouble during summer break.
The first camp starts June 1; the last one ends July 15. They will generally run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Students will receive free breakfast and lunch.
The camps are open only to current or newly enrolling students in the parish school system.
Each day will start with a mandatory tutoring session focusing on literacy before students shift to sports the rest of the day. The first three weeks of camps will feature basketball and soccer, weeks four and five will focus on track and field, and the final two weeks will involve flag football and volleyball. Coaches and physical education teachers will run these sports clinics.
“This is an excellent opportunity to keep our students engaged over the summer, develop great skills and techniques, and most important — have fun!” said Lynn Williamson, director of student activities for the school system.
If they want, families can sign up for all seven weeks at once, or pick and choose individual weeks.
Twelve Baton Rouge schools are open up their campuses for the camps, but the camps are being run through Williamson’s office, not the schools. Students are being grouped by grades: pre-K to first grade, second and third grades, fourth and fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades. There will be three schools available for any given grade grouping.
Williamson said she’s not sure how quickly the camps will fill up, but her office is considering expanding the program if there’s enough demand.
Those with questions can call Williamson at (225) 335-9431 or via email at lwilliamson@ebrschools.org.