Five of Louisiana’s universities were ranked Wednesday as among the nation’s worst at protecting “free speech,” according to a conservative group that argues a liberal bias dominates higher education.

This ranking by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, called FIRE, puts LSU, Tulane, UNO, Southeastern and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the same league as Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Georgetown.

FIRE evaluated the written policies of 471 four-year colleges to see how well they complied with the group’s vision of First Amendment “free speech” standards. The six Louisiana schools were among the 114, or 24.2%, with a “red light” rating, meaning that the policies “both clearly and substantially restricts protected speech.”

University officials didn’t return calls or refused comment.

In the past couple of years, two prominent officials – Secretary of State Tom Schedler, and the governor’s chief of staff, Johnny Anderson – were forced to resign and taxpayers were forced to pay tens of thousands to settle allegations of unwanted sexual advances on subordinates. Gov. John Bel Edwards pressed state agencies to develop policies and processes that would clearly define sexual harassment and provide a way for victims to easily report the abuse.

The FIRE report stated the regulations written recently by Louisiana universities on sexual harassment were too general and could be exploited to chill free speech on campus. The state’s universities have been drafting rules and reporting procedures that cover students as well as staff and faculty.

LSU, for instance, in Policy 95.02 defines sexual harassment as “unwelcome verbal or physical behavior.” Southeastern Louisiana University forbids “offensive jokes, epithets, derogatory comments, ridicule, mockery or slurs.”

The flagship university also forbids downloading porn or making defamatory remarks or uninvited amorous messages on state-owned computers. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette forbids “distasteful or offensive displays,” and Tulane University bans “pornographic, threatening, rude, discriminatory” messages on its computer system.

Laura Beltz, FIRE’s senior program officer for policy reform and lead author of the study, said the sexual harassment policies cited at Louisiana universities are too broad.

“It could include a single joke that is perceived as offensive,” she said. “A lot of things said on the internet are rude. It’s so subjective.”

While universities should list examples, Louisiana did so in a way that didn’t link the specific activities to a specific law.

The University of New Orleans’ policy listed examples in its policies: “Verbal threats, offensive jokes, epithets, derogatory comments, ridicule, mockery, or slurs” and “Unwanted physical contact such as touching, intimidation or blocking normal movement.”

That formation, she said, could lead a student – or an administrator – to think that doing any one of those examples should lead to expulsion from the university or termination from employment. But the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled sexual harassment is pattern of behavior, not a specific instance, Belk said.

In addition to leading administrators to overstretch their power, such wording also could lead students to censor themselves, she said.

“Not passing judgment on using slurs but from our perspective the best response to a slur is more speech,” Belk said, meaning that schools should counter with why hateful speech is inappropriate rather than punishing those who use it.