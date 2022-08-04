Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more.
Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: 7361 Airline Highway
- The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a back-to-school community fair. Backpacks and other school supplies will be given to the first 500 children ranging from ages 5 to 12 years old. Accompanying parents of the children must present valid identification. Local vendors will provide health information, toys and food.
- 9 a.m.
- Where: 871 O'Neal Lane
- The Charity Christian Center welcomes children K-12 to attend its shoe giveaway. In addition to free, new shoes, participants will also receive backpacks, uniforms and other school supplies. A child must be present to participate in the giveaways.
- 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Where: 3439 Groom Road
- The Baker Chamber of Commerce's school supply drive will offer bookbags, supplies and refreshments to over 250 Baker students and their families.
- 10 a.m.
- Where: 4100 Bronco Lane at the Zachary High School Gymnasium's front parking lot
- The Dr. Martin Luther King Zachary Committee will host a day of giving for elementary, middle, high and college students. School supplies, refreshments and entertainment will be provided.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Raising Cane's River Center
- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System's annual Back to School Bash returns this year. Attendees are welcomed to receive school supplies, haircuts, food and more.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 3140 N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
- BREC's North Sherwood Forest Community Park will host an event where the community is encouraged to receive backpacks, school supplies and uniforms. Other activities, such as fishing and basketball will be open to attendees.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Where: 6650 Cedar Grove Drive
- Best Cuts Barbershop will host its 5th annual Cuts for the Community event at Glen Oaks High School. Free school supplies will be handed out. Organizers say boys are welcomed to get free haircuts and re-twists, and girls are welcomed to get free hairstyles, makeup and nail accessories.
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 3535 Riley St
- The Metro Council District 5 will present its back-to-school giveaways at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. Free haircuts, backpacks and uniforms will also be given.