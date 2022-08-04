Sycere Martin, 10, left, walks hand-in-hand with his cousin, Bre Ricth, 4, after they received free backpacks with school supplies during a back-to-school bash Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Harden Park in New Orleans. The event, sponsored by New Orleans clothier WRLDINVSN (pronounced world-in-vision) and the Rock of Ages Church, featured a gun-buy-back program, free backpacks and school supplies for 600 children and 100 teachers; a gospel concert, horseback riding, rock climbing, an inflatable obstacle course, a basketball game against New Orleans police, food, games and haircuts for children. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)