Skeptical members of two House committees Wednesday grilled state health leaders on reasons behind economic and other restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Education and Health panels are holding a joint meeting and questioning state Health Officer Jimmy Guidry and Assistant State Health Officer Joseph Kanter.

Guidry told the committees he is confident there will be a new surge of cases during flu season and it will be as intense as the outbreak in Louisiana in the spring.

He said it is essential to keep restrictions in place.

But Reps. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge and others raised questions about rules governing public schools, the 25% capacity at high school football games and how far state government should go in regulating daily life.

Echols said fears about doctor visits for heart and other issues may eventually lead to more deaths than the 5,000 plus from the virus.

Edmonds said some families are suffering psychological problems because high school football games are limited to 25% of capacity.

Crews said herd immunity -- allowing enough infections nationwide to essentially allow the virus to run its course -- is an idea worth exploring.

Kanter denounced the idea.

He said it is a radical notion that is not backed by the White House or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hearing is taking place during the third day of a special session called by the Republican-led Legislature.

One of the key issues is efforts by some critics of Gov. John Bel Edwards to place curbs on the governor's restrictions on restaurants, businesses and bars.

Edwards has said his directives are aimed at striking a balance between curbing the virus with economic needs and personal freedom.

The session can last until Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.