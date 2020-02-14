Midnight Sunday is the deadline for people to submit their applications to replace retiring Warren Drake and serve as the next school superintendent in East Baton Rouge Parish.

After that, the real work begins.

That’s when the superintendent search is expected to speed up fast, leading to selection of top candidates, interviews with top job-seekers, and, by early April, the selection of new leader for Louisiana’s second largest traditional school district.

The 30-day application period began Jan. 17.

James Guerra, founder and CEO of JG Consulting, said he’s expecting to receive between 30 and 60 applications. He said he’s basing that estimate on what the Austin, Texas-based search firm has seen in past searches conducted in school districts the size of East Baton Rouge Parish.

East Baton Rouge has more than 80 schools, 10 of them charter schools, that educate collectively more than 41,000 children. Drake is retiring June 30 after five years at the helm.

Guerra is making one last push for candidates this week in San Diego at the annual conference of the American Association of School Administrators.

On Feb. 6, Guerra laid out for the parish School Board how the search process will unfold.

Guerra said he and his team are holding off looking at any applications that have come in so far and instead will start their review Monday morning.

The applicants are being asked to supply their résumé, a letter of interest, job references and college transcripts. They also need to complete a verification form where they attest to a series of things, including that they have not been charged with certain crimes and have not been investigated before for “any alleged misconduct.”

Once it has received all the applications, Guerra has said the firm will release information on all the applicants as per Louisiana public records law, but he has not said exactly when that release will occur.

The rest of February, through Feb. 28, will be consumed by a pre-screening process by the search firm.

Guerra and fellow team members Alton Frailey and Patricia Linares, both of them retired superintendents, will narrow down the applicant pool to 15 people, along with extensive packets of information on each. The top 10 applicants will be “Group A,” and five more candidates who did not make the top group will be “Group B.” The firm is not planning to rank them.

The board plans to review these packets between Saturday, Feb. 29 and March 5. On that day, the board is scheduled to decide which candidates to bring back for interviews.

After the board settles on who to interview, JG plans to organize one, perhaps two, rounds of interviews between March 16 and March 31.

On Feb. 6, a couple of board members pressed JG to speed up its pre-screening process to give the board more time to do its review. Guerra said if the firm can finish that work a little earlier it will.

As part of that pre-screening process, JG will first look to see if the applicants are qualified for the job. That includes determining whether they are eligible to be a public school superintendent in Louisiana.

The firm will also will look to see the extent to which they fit what’s in the job description, including the request that have at least five years of experience as an “executive-level leader,” preferably in elementary and secondary education.

The candidates deemed qualified will then be asked for unspecified “additional information that will enable us to further evaluate their skills and experience.”

JG also plans to base its recommendations on a video interview consisting of four questions and lasting no more than 10 minutes. The applicants get the questions in advance and will answer them on their own; they can erase and re-video themselves multiple times before submitting a final version. The firm then plans to share these videos with the School Board and the public.

“You’ll be able to get to know the candidates a bit better before you bring them in for an in-person interview,” Guerra explained.