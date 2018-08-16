State Superintendent of Education John White said Thursday morning salaries for public school teachers need to be raised.

"We have to increase teacher pay," White said. "This has to happen now."

White made his comments in an interview with Jim Engster on his "Talk Louisiana" radio program.

The superintendent noted teacher pay has slipped below the regional average after the state reached that longtime target in 2007.

Teachers are paid an average of $49,244 compared to the $50,949 for the region compiled by the Southern Regional Education Board, according to 2015-16 figures, the latest available.

The national average is $58,064.

Basic state aid for public schools has been frozen for the past decade.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that, in 2019, he hopes to recommend a 2.75 percent increase, which was traditional for years before Louisiana started being plagued by recurring budget problems.

Half of that boost would fund modest teacher pay raises, and lawmakers may push for a bigger boost in an election year.

White said the state needs to be sensitive to pay for shortage areas, including math and science teachers.

The superintendent also sided with teachers on their annual evaluations, which have sparked controversy for years.

He noted that most public school teachers are educated in state schools funded with tax dollars.

"If they are ineffective it is not shame on them," White said. "It is shame on us."

Professional support for educators is essential, he said.

"Accountability without support is not a wining formula," White said.