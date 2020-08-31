The number of coronavirus cases at LSU surged Monday to 229, a sharp jump over the last five days as the state’s flagship university marches ahead with its in-person fall semester.

The university reported 47 coronavirus cases from August 15 until the first day of classes on August 24. From the 25th-30th, it added 182 more new cases.

And those new cases come even as testing was offline at many of the school’s testing sites because of hurricanes last week, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

Ballard said 13 students are in isolation after testing positive and 10 are in quarantine, after coming into close contract with someone who tested positive. Close contact is defined as spending 15 minutes or more within six feet of someone who tested positive.

Those students are the ones who are on campus and don't have another place to go to isolate or quarantine, Ballard said.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan has said previously the university doesn't have a hard number of cases that would prompt the school to revert back to fully-online classes, but is instead looking at several factors including faculty and staff absenteeism, test results and other trends.

The number of cases reported by LSU spans all students, faculty and staff, including those who don’t come to campus. Separately, the state Health Department is slated to begin collecting more specific data from each institution, and officials are meeting with higher education leaders Wednesday to figure out how to best transmit the figures.

LSU tells faculty, staff and students who test positive to report their positive case to the university through a daily symptom tracker app. The university set up multiple on-campus testing sites where anyone on campus can get a test, and those results are also reported directly to the school.

+2 Too dangerous to party? For LSU students, coronavirus makes campus life look different On a normal weekend in late August, LSU's campus and the surrounding areas would be overflowing with students hanging out on the Parade Ground…

LSU does not report a key measure for coronavirus data, the total number of tests performed. That metric allows health experts and observers to track the share of tests that come back positive, which is a crucial threshold used by state and federal leaders to make reopening decisions.

Ballard said the university doesn't have the total number of tests because students and faculty don't always use the on-campus testing sites, and often use off-campus clinics or other testing facilities. He added the university didn't update its numbers for several days because of closures related to last week's hurricanes and because the school had problems with its reporting software.

Most of the new cases were self-reported and not confirmed through on-campus test sites, Ballard added.

Universities across the U.S. are struggling to hold in-person classes as cases balloon on campuses. At the University of Alabama, confirmed cases recently shot up by 481 to more than 1,000 since students returned to campus.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill went fully online after reporting 324 confirmed cases since February, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Notre Dame canceled classes for two weeks after reporting 150 cases.

LSU welcomed tens of thousands of students back to campus earlier this month for a fall semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled Louisiana, and specifically Baton Rouge. The latest White House report to Louisiana shows that while the state is now in the “yellow” and not “red” zone for cases, East Baton Rouge Parish continues to post the largest number of cases.

In an effort to limit interactions, the school installed plexiglass at podiums, moved classes to larger rooms and is having some classes meet online or in a hybrid format.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, in its latest report to Louisiana, advised the state to expand testing to historically black colleges and universities that "may have limited testing capacity." In addition, the task force said the state should require all universities with certain testing equipment to conduct surveillance testing to get a better handle on the amount of virus circulating in the community.

Louisiana staying in Phase 2 of coronavirus reopening for two more weeks, John Bel Edwards says Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday he will keep the state’s Phase 2 restrictions in place for another two weeks, adding he was concerned tha…

University students should also have quarantine and care sites on or near campus instead of returning home, the task force said, and schools need to be able to "fully test, isolate and contact trace."

The university initially said it wouldn’t report coronavirus cases, but reversed course and started reporting cases earlier this month.

As the university sees a surge in cases, students and fans are awaiting word from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether fans could be allowed in the stadium during games that are slated to begin in September, and if so, how many.

Galligan said recently the school will likely urge people who don’t have tickets to the games not to come to campus.