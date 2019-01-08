A retired Albemarle executive who has been attacked by teacher unions and celebrated by charter school groups is the odds-on favorite to become the next president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

In interviews with The Advocate on Tuesday, Mike Gaudet was the only board member who said he is seeking the presidency, and several board members said they are supporting him, including current board President David Tatman.

Gaudet and the eight other members of the board took their oaths of office Tuesday at McKinley Middle School, officially starting four-year terms overseeing the second-largest public school district in Louisiana.

Seven, including Gaudet, are re-elected incumbents, while two, Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus, are newcomers who defeated incumbents.

These nine members will reconvene at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board office, 1050 S. Foster Drive, for a special meeting to select their president and vice president.

The board votes annually on who its leaders will be. The president and the vice president often represent the board in many school matters.

Gaudet said he’s been calling his fellow board members this past week, informing them of his interest in becoming board president, but said he didn’t go so far as to ask for their vote Thursday.

Gaudet joined the board in January 2017, replacing Barbara Freiberg after she was elected to the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. Gaudet himself won a special election later that year for the District 7 seat and was re-elected on Nov. 6 for a four-year term. The charter-school friendly group Stand For Children spent heavily to support him both times, far outspending all his opponents.

“I think I have good organizational skills. I have a lot of financial experience. I have a lot of large organizational experience,” he said.

At the same time, Gaudet said he has gaps in his expertise.

“If I’m elected, I will be leaning very heavily on the other board members to bring their skills to the table so we can do a very good job,” he said.

Gaudet made an immediate impact in 2017 after he helped negotiate a new facility management contract with Philadelphia-based Aramark that is saving the school system millions of dollars a year. Gaudet has been an advocate for science and math education, outside reviews of school system spending, and better oversight of the school district’s 10 charter schools. He also angered local teacher unions in siding with business groups that want to maintain much of Louisiana’s controversial, decades-old industrial tax exemption program.

Tatman, who has served as president for four of his eight years on the board, said Tuesday he has no plans to seek the job again. He said he is more interested in forging a consensus among his colleagues about who should be in board leadership.

+2 David Tatman voted back for fourth year as East Baton Rouge Parish School Board president David Tatman was returned Thursday night without opposition to serve as president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, a position he h…

Board member Jill Dyason said she is supporting Gaudet and is especially encouraged by his promise to collaborate with other board members. Dyason, who is the longest-serving board member, having joined the board in 2001, said she wants to get right to work and not fight over who should be in leadership.

“We have a lot to do,” she said.

New board members Howard and Lanus, both of whom ran on change platforms, said they have not settled on who they want to be president and vice president, but they are clear they want new board leadership.

“There should be a change in leadership so that the public knows that we are taking a new trajectory,” Howard said.

+3 Youth movement on East Baton Rouge School Board? Possible shakeup after young teacher elected Dadrius Lanus has joined his friend Tramelle Howard as the newest and youngest members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, a board fi…

Their tacit opposition to Tatman staying as president is no surprise. Tatman gave money to the campaigns of the incumbents they unseated, Kenyetta Nelson-Smith and Vereta Lee, $2,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Howard beat Nelson-Smith in the Nov. 6 election and Lanus defeated Lee in the Dec. 8 runoff.

The defeat of Nelson-Smith, who was board vice president, also leaves a vacancy in that seat.

Board member Dawn Collins said in talking to other board members, she thinks it’s a foregone conclusion that Gaudet will be the next president. She said she thought Evelyn Ware-Jackson was also the likely next vice president, but Ware-Jackson said Tuesday she took herself out of the running.

Ware-Jackson served as board president in 2017 but was prevented from returning as president when she was outmaneuvered by Tatman, who nailed down sufficient support, leading her to bow out of the running for the post.

Charter school groups pay for 6 EBR School Board members visit Indianapolis 'portfolio' district Four current and two newly elected members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board visited Indianapolis last week on a two-day trip showca…

Both Ware-Jackson and Tatman said they think at least three other people are in running for vice president but wouldn't say who. They said they haven't settled on who to support.

Connie Bernard, who served as vice president from January 2017 to August 2018, stepped down as board vice president in late August and Nelson-Smith was tapped to replace her. Earlier that month, Bernard received a misdemeanor citation after she allegedly entered a neighbor’s house after she was forbidden, an encounter captured on a profanity-filled video that went viral. In her resignation letter, Bernard made no mention of that incident, saying instead that she left board leadership because her husband, John, had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was undergoing time-consuming treatments.

Bernard would not comment Tuesday on the upcoming leadership vote but said she has no plans to rejoin board leadership because of her husband’s ongoing cancer treatments.

+4 Baton Rouge schools chief will retire when his contract ends in June 2020 Warren Drake plans to retire as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system at the end of his contract in June 2020, when he'l…