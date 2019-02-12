Citing low enrollment, The Church Academy, which opened in 1981, will close its Baton Rouge school campus at the end of the current school year in May, the school’s principal announced Tuesday morning via email.

“In an effort to be good stewards of God’s resources, we have decided to finish out the 2018-2019 school year with excellence, but we will not reopen in August 2019,” said Principal Blaine Thompson in the email.

The private Christian school, which was known as The Christian Life Academy before 2016 when it changed names and owners, pointed to a lack of “participation support” as the main reason for calling it quits.

Plenty of changes for private Christian school in BR: new management, name, textbooks A 36-year-old private Christian school in Baton Rouge is under new management, has a new name, is shifting its accreditation and is using over…

The school’s enrollment is half what it was when it was Christian Life, falling from almost 500 students in 2016 to about 250 students in 2018.

The closure will impact only the 55-acre campus at 2037 Quail Drive. It will not affect The Church Academy's original campus in St. Amant, which has also seen its enrollment drop substantially, nor its small satellite campuses in Addis and Lafayette, where enrollments have grown slightly.

The Baton Rouge school has scheduled an informational meeting in its church, at the same address, for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Mark Stermer, senior pastor the St. Amant-based The Church, which oversees the four schools, said he plans to share more information with the church congregation in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

“We do have a plan for the facility that’s going to be great for the community,” Stermer said.

In its email Tuesday, the school said Luria Young, interim executive vice president and provost at Southern University, will be helping Church Academy teachers and staff find other jobs and “preparing academic packages.” Attempts to reach Young on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

+2 First NBC collapse, new law shake up how Louisiana's private school choice program is funded A fast-growing, publicly financed tuition assistance program for Louisiana private schools hit a big snag this year with the demise of its big…

The Church Academy of Baton Rouge, in contract to Christian Life’s management, avidly embraced public support for private schools, specifically a program where donors got generous tax rebates for underwriting part of a private school’s tuition. In year one under its new owners, it had 38 students participating in the Tuition Donation Rebate program, but that dropped to 20 in year two.

That decline coincided with new legislation, which Stermer protested at the Legislature, that shifted the program from a rebate to a tax credit and changed who could receive those credits.