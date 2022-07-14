Former state Superintendent of Education John White has been named to a top post with a firm that provides instructional materials for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, officials announced Thursday morning.
White will serve as Chief Success Officer for Great Minds PBC, which is based in Richmond, Va.
The firm's list of products includes Eureka Math, which is the most widely-used math curriculum in the country.
White will oversee how customers experience products and services produced by Great Minds, including professional development, implementation support and the digital experience.
He will also work with state and district leaders on the need for high-quality instructional materials.
"Students in the U. S. have never faced challenges greater than exist today," White said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.
"Every child needs and deserves access to a high-quality curriculum and every teacher should be provided with the materials, training and resources to help unlock the greatness in every child."
"Great minds is working to make that a reality and I'm excited to join their mission," he said.
White served as state superintendent of education from 2012-20.
Before that he was superintendent of the Recovery School District in New Orleans.