A Baton Rouge private school reopened Monday after a flu outbreak temporarily forced its closure.
The Bright School, a K-12 private school of roughly 150 students, closed Tuesday through Friday after more than a third of its students either were diagnosed with the flu or were suffering from flu-like symptoms. There were 54 cases when the school was closed.
“Throughout the day we had more and more kids showing up feeling bad, throwing up, going home,” Kenneth Henderson, Brighton’s executive director, said last week. “It just got to be a number that we couldn’t overlook.”
In deciding how long to stay closed, the school looked at information put out by the federal Centers for Disease Control that suggested the school would need to stay closed five to seven days to accomplish what it was trying to do.
Reporting by Charles Lussier contributed to this story.