A prominent charter school group recently dropped plans to take over Capitol High School in Baton Rouge this fall, but a new proposal has emerged that would pair Capitol with nearby Baton Rouge General Medical Center to create a training ground for future nurses and medical professionals.
The ultimate decision is in the hands of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, but state and local leaders say they want to hear from the “Capital High” community about what it wants.
That community, however, has historically been divided between those who are more open to charter schools and those who want it return to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system from which it was seized nearly 14 years ago after years of low academic performance.
KIPP was to take over operation of Capitol High school in time for the 2022-23 school year starting in August. Capitol was to become the well known charter school network’s first school in Baton Rouge. KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — has a big presence in New Orleans, with eight schools educating more than 6,000 children.
At a meeting a few weeks ago, though, KIPP informed a group of leaders involved with Capitol that its plans have changed and it is no longer coming.
“This has been an agonizing decision, possibly one of the hardest we have had to make,” KIPP New Orleans spokesman Kevin Barnes, Jr. said.
Barnes said the pandemic has strained schools across the country, including those with KIPP. Challenges include “vendor staffing and performance issues, declining enrollment and attendance, mental health issues for both staff and students, and learning loss,” he said.
“Taking on such a significant endeavor at this time could compromise our organization even further and would not be fair to students of Baton Rouge,” said Barnes, adding that KIPP still hopes to come to Baton Rouge sometime in the future.
KIPP’s departure means the high school, located at 1000 N. 23rd St., will continue to be operated by the nonprofit Capitol Education Foundation, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit which has run the school since 2019. The nonprofit, whose board includes some Capitol High alumni, is a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019.
Bruce Miles, president of the foundation’s board, said KIPP’s departure was a surprise but that his organization will continue to run the school, which has more 350 students, for at least the 2022-23 school year.
Much of the high school, which was built in 1960 and was built for 1,000-plus students, has fallen into disrepair. Miles said his organization has made some improvements — renovating the cafeteria and, recently, installing air-conditioning in the gym — and plans to do more.
“We’re intent on major facility renovations,” Miles said. “It’s not going to stop regardless of what happens.“
East Baton Rouge Parish schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse was at the meeting where KIPP announced it was not taking over Capitol High after all. Since then Narcisse has quickly developed an alternative proposal that he showcased at an April 18 meeting of the Capitol High Alumni Association.
His proposal is to have Capitol High join forces with Park Elementary — it’s located next door and was rebuilt in 2019 at a cost of $21.7 million — to create a K-12 medical training and educational program in partnership with Baton Rouge General. Park Elementary’s new medical program was approved in January and is set to launch in August.
Narcisse had to settle on the high school that would pick up where Park left off. Now, he is proposing that Capitol be that school.
“We think it’s a natural thing because Capitol is right there,” he said, though he added that if Capitol is unavailable he can bring the program to another high school in town.
Narcisse is calling these “Focus Choice” schools. They differ from most magnet schools in having academic entrance requirements for all incoming students such as a minimum GPA or test score. Also, these schools work closely with outside partners in job fields to help students prepare for careers in those fields.
Like Park, Capitol High would have a neighborhood attendance zones who would get first priority for enrollment, but it could admit students from outside the zone as well.
Narcisse tentatively plans to bring a proposal to BESE in June, with the idea of taking control of the high school by August 2023. He said he respects that BESE has the final say on what happens, but he does not want to go slow.
“I want (the community to know that we’re going to take action right away,” Narcisse said. “That community has been promised a lot through the years. There’s so much potential in this place. We have to take advantage of all the great access to things that we have.”
Edgardo Tenreiro, president and chief executive officer for Baton Rouge General, spoke at the April 18 Capitol High alumni meeting. He said what’s happening at Park Elementary, and what may happen at Capitol High, is the fulfillment of an idea he’s had for years.
“I’ve talked about this for the past six years to anyone who would listen,” Tenreiro said.
He said it grew out of his brainstorming about how to fill the chronic shortage of nurses faced by Baton Rouge General and other medical establishments. Tenreiro said he wants a school program where children are “immersed” in the medical world at an early age.
“By the time the kids get to high school, it’s too late,” he said. “If you want to expose them to a vocation, it has to be very early on.”
Also attractive to Tenreiro is that the Baton Rouge General will have a say in the operations of the participating schools, or “skin in the game,” via a special steering committee that the hospital has a seat on, and not simply offer advice or financial support.
Cleve Dunn, president of the high school alumni association and a Metro Council representative for District 6, said he personally likes what he’s heard from Narcisse so far and said he’s been getting a lot of calls from interested alumni.
Dunn said his preference has always been to have a school under the control of the parish school system, in part to ensure it is renovated. But he said the alumni association still needs to vet the proposal before taking a position.
“We have some folks that are hesitant that are very critical and really evaluating it,” he said. “We have had a lot of plans and a lot of different superintendents so people are skeptical.”
Some state and charter school leaders are suggesting slowing the process down a bit more from Narcisse is suggesting.
Ken Campbell, president of New Schools for Baton Rouge, said the Capitol Education Foundation has done a solid job running the school these past three years and that they should play a role in what comes next.
“We’re hopeful that (BESE) will take some time to make a deliberate decision,” Campbell said.
Max Deigh, an assistant superintendent with the Louisiana Department of Education, said there are a range of possibilities for what’s next for Capitol High and that people active with the high school should be deeply involved.
“We are really very interested in doing this very differently than we have in the past,” Deigh said. “We really want this to be about community responsiveness.”