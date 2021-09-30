Tangipahoa Parish students will have class on two previously non-instructional days so they can make up learning lost to Hurricane Ida and post-storm recovery.
Friday and Monday are now full instructional days for teachers and students, the district said Thursday.
Students should report to class at their scheduled bell times.
Friday was set to be a school holiday and Monday had been planned as a teacher-only professional training day.
The school board last Tuesday approved a plan for students to make up 15 days of class time lost to Ida recovery by tacking 25 minutes onto each school day and converting the two non-instructional days to class days.
The school district sustained around $7.2 million in damage from the storm, Superintendent Melissa Stilley said last week.