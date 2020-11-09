A member of the staff of the Louisiana Association of Educators, one of the state's two teacher unions, was named executive director for the group Monday.
Craig Carter will fill the post after serving as the LAE's director of membership growth and organizing for the past two years.
Carter's duties will include overseeing the organization's budget, setting strategic staff assignments and implementing plans spelled out by the LAE's board of directors.
"I'm excited about the optimism and energy he brings to the organization and I can't wait to see where we can go under his leadership," LAE President Tia Mills said in a statement.
Carter, also in a statement, said he is ready to "continue raising LAE's status as a leading organization that supports its members and most of all the school children of Louisiana."
The group claims about 18,000 members, including teachers and a wide range of school staff positions.
Carter, a native of Paducah, Ky., is a nationally certified board teacher.