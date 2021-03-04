A trio of outside consultants hired by the new superintendent are proclaiming that “bold, creative, and courageous action is necessary now” or East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will be doomed to chronic financial crisis and organizational dysfunction.

In a 24-page “Transition Report” released Wednesday, the consultants take firm stands on a variety of controversial issues that have bedeviled Baton Rouge school leaders for years.

Among other things, the consultants urge that leaders “do everything” to keep St. George from breaking away and forming a separate school district; reverse longstanding enrollment declines by expanding an already extensive magnet school program; expand early child education for the youngest children; and embrace the benefits of charter schools with a “clearer vision.”

The consultants will present the report formally to the School Board when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Much of the report is devoted to detailed recommendations for how to revamp and, in many ways, expand Central Office, a reversal of past efforts to trim district bureaucracy. The consultants say past cuts, combined with a poor organizational structure, have too often left principals, especially new ones, without clear direction and support.

The consultants also call for disbanding a signature reform effort of Warren Drake, Narcisse’s predecessor, known as the Innovation Network, which was praised in its early stages by state leaders, and instead spreading that money across the entire district.

The consultants conducted scores of interviews with district staff in preparing this report. One unnamed principal told them “Time is running out,” and they agree: “If significant changes are not made quickly, EBR runs the risk of becoming one more large urban school system that is under-resourced and full of dysfunction."

Finally, the consultants take aim at the nine-member East Baton Rouge Parish School Board for at times unprofessional interactions and meetings that are viewed internally as either “entertaining or embarrassing.”

“It would be beyond presumptuous for the consultants to lecture the board on its behavior,” according to the report. “Suffice it to say that the members are setting a tone that permeates the system.”

The new report was commissioned by Superintendent Sito Narcisse and will serve as an initial roadmap for his plans to remake Louisiana’s second largest traditional school district, home to more than 40,000 students.

The report was paid for by private, undisclosed donors and work began on it within days of the board’s 5-4 vote on Jan. 14 to hire Narcisse, then-chief of secondary school in Washington, D.C., over 24-year district veteran Associate Superintendent Adam Smith.

The board will go through the report’s findings again on March 13 at a weekend board retreat aimed at developing a new strategic plan for the school system by June.

Burns/Van Fleet Education Consulting, led by a former superintendent-turned-consultant Stuart Berger, produced the bulk of the new report. BKL and Associates, founded by veteran educator Janice Barkely, added an “academic overview.” And Clay Young Enterprises of Baton Rouge finishes with a short analysis of the school district’s efforts at communications and community relations.

The consultants make no apologies for its sharp tone.

“The consultants realize that this report is harsh in places, or at least brutally honest,” according to the report. “Portions will cause disagreement with various groups. Unfortunately, it may lead to criticism: some legitimate, some not.”

In a news release accompanying the unveiling of the report, lead consultant Berger said their aim is to be a "catalyst for positive change."

"We know that some of the details in this report may be hard to hear, but we are providing both the report and recommendations in the hopes of better supporting teachers, schools and the system to serve students and families," Berger said.

The most strident recommendations involve St. George.

“The district should do everything to keep St. George within the EBR system,” say the consultants. “While it may seem like a negotiable allocation of resources in the short run, it is necessary for the continued health of the district. In that spirit, resources may have to be used to make EBR more attractive that might initially seem disproportionate but will ultimately help all students.”

In another section, the consultants again call for adding more resources in a controversial area — presumably leaving less for others — when they argue for expanding magnet schools yet again. Those schools have the potential to draw kids from private schools, and thereby bring in more state education funding, in a way that non-magnet schools can’t, they argue.

“The demographics of EBR make it difficult, no matter how much effort, to make many of the schools attractive to all parents,” they conclude.

They say that Louisiana’s academic letter grade system makes that challenge even harder: “Why should any parent send their child to an ‘F’ school, especially one accruing progress grades of only a ‘C?’ All families deserve a choice.”

The consultants acknowledge downsides to this approach. Nevertheless, they argue that expanding magnets “is necessary and cost effective.” They suggest that middle and high schools need new school-specific programs. They also suggest the creation of three new high school magnet programs that build on existing elementary programs: a law and public policy school co-located in a government building, a language immersion school and an arts school.

At the same time, the consultants recommend that the district take a fresh look at magnet school admission standards, saying that “the elitism and inequities that exist with regard to access must be addressed.”

The consultants only occasionally offer evidence, either from research or from their interviews, or historical analysis to support their recommendations.

For instance, to justify scuttling the Innovation Network, the consultants assert that “outcomes are disappointing and costs are soaring,” but offer no detail. The district’s 10 Innovation network schools received their first and only school report cards in fall 2019 and generally outperformed other district schools, earning praise from then-state Superintendent John White.

Other topics are omitted entirely, including the profound disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the newfound importance on virtual instruction.

