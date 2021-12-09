Though the arrest of a suspect refocused attention on the two October shootings that killed two and injured 10 on Grambling State University campus, a new wall around campus that the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors approved Thursday has been on the drawing board for more than a year.

“The whole concept has been part of the campus-wide master plan that began last year,” Grambling President Rick Gallot said in an interview.

He grew up literally across the street from the Grambling State campus, which is in the middle of Grambling, a town of about 5,000 residents immediately west of Ruston in northeast Louisiana. Gallot said he knows of hundreds of ways to get on and off campus from the surrounding neighborhoods.

Grambling is the first university in the state to offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity studies. Gallot said expansion of equipment-laden computer and cyber-security curricula played a role in considering a wall around campus and the technical integration of license plate readers and other security measures.

“A perimeter structure will provide better control of traffic to the campus. The campus community has approximately 5,300 students, faculty, and staff. After a review of other institutions of higher learning, protective barrier fencing has become a means to mitigate risk,” according to the documents submitted by the university.

The board’s approval of the $18 million project is the first step in a process that likely will take more than a year of vetting before contracts are let. The initial part of any request for taxpayer funding is for planning and design of a construction project.

UL System President Jim Henderson said university officials' plan to add barriers to Grambling’s campus has been developing over time in preparation to the request to the Legislature for construction funding.

“It’s not a reaction,” Henderson said. “But when you have incidents like that it certainly elevates the discussion.”

Henderson said neither of the two altercations that led to the shootings on Grambling’s campus involved students, faculty, or staff. The suspects were on campus at the time but they were outsiders who had no business with the university.

The first shooting took place on early Oct. 13, a Wednesday morning. One person died and three others were wounded. The university said in a news release at the time that the gunfire involved two people who weren't enrolled at the school. Two students in the vicinity received injuries that weren't life-threatening.

A second shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, on the campus quad left on person dead and seven others wounded. Again, only one of the victims was a student who passing by and ended up being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Zyheim Butcher, 19, was arrested Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and was transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, according to the Associated Press.

An arrest affidavit shows Butcher, of Bastrop, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Bond was set at $3 million.

The suspect in the other shooting, Ahmad Green of Shreveport, was arrested Nov. 11. The 20-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Jail records show he’s being held on a $4 million bond, according to AP.