The St. Helena Parish School District is being threatened with the suspension of federal funds after state officials were prevented from doing required inspections earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The warning is spelled out in a letter from the state Department of Education obtained through an open records request.
State officials said the suspension of funds will take effect on March 29 unless St. Helena officials meet certain conditions, including a new inspection date.
Kelli Joseph, superintendent of the district, said in an email Thursday that local educators were hampered by the Mardi Gras school holidays and other issues.
"Simply put, we didn't have enough time to prepare," Joseph wrote.
How much federal money involved is unclear.
However, St. Helena is considered a poor district and any reduction of aid could have a major impact.
The inspections are made to districts statewide to ensure compliance with federal rules.
State officials said it is highly unusual for them to be blocked from making the checks, especially when the visits earlier this week were rescheduled from appointments scheduled earlier.
The letter, which is dated March 14, is signed by Assistant Superintendent Catherine Pozniak.
