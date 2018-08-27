A fledgling public-private effort to boost education in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – in Baton Rouge has a new name, a new plan of action and a new regional focus.
Gen Ready, formerly the BR STEM Network, was launched Monday morning at an event at Baton Rouge Community College. It will concentrate on East Baton Rouge, but also on East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Gen Ready'a objective is to find ways to meet current and future demand for skilled employees in STEM fields and, since skills in those subjects are becoming a bigger part of all jobs, to increase STEM literacy in general.
It says its main goal is “not to produce more scientists and mathematicians” but to create an educational “ecosystem where all citizens have the “STEM skills necessary to “thrive in our region’s evolving workforce.”
As justification for the effort, Gen Ready cites a 2017 survey by a subsidiary of CareerBuilders, the online job search site. It suggests jobs in STEM fields in Louisiana will grow twice as fast as those in non-STEM fields over the next decade, noting that the median earnings in those jobs are nearly twice of those in other fields.
Yet, Gen Ready says, Louisiana schools are producing too few students in those fields to meet demand, especially minority students.
Fueled by a grant from ExxonMobil, a 16-member advisory council began to meet last year under the auspices of the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System, a private foundation affiliated with the parish school system.
Keila Stovall, the foundation’s executive director, said the shift from a Baton Rouge-only to a regional focus evolved from discussions with community, business and industry leaders as well as a review of what other STEM networks elsewhere were doing.
“We understand that our local economic and workforce needs cannot be isolated in a single parish,” Stovall said. “Students across nine parishes will need to succeed academically and be STEM literate to fill the high demand and high wage jobs our local economy requires.”
The Gen Ready advisory panel has developed what it’s calling a “Roadmap for Change” for how to help better meet that demand both inside and outside of classroom walls. The roadmap envisions more “future-ready” students, effective educators, “engaged” partners and a more informed community.
By 2023, Gen Ready has the set the following targets:
- Doubling the number of students, as well as the number of “demonstrating interest and ability in STEM” as measured by annual surveys completed by students taking the ACT college placement exam.
- Doubling the number of students earning postsecondary STEM degrees or credentials.
- Doubling the number of teachers who had STEM majors in college or were certified in STEM areas.
- Doubling the number of community and industry partners seeking to improve STEM education.
Along the way, Gen Ready also pledges to work on better measures of STEM education and to “incubate and evaluate breakthrough ideas in STEM teaching and learning.”