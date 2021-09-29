In a major policy change, public school students will be allowed to remain in classrooms even if they have close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus or shows symptoms, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.

Under current rules, those students are typically sent home to quarantine for days or longer.

The new rules would allow them to stay in school, and get a no-cost test for COVID-19, if the parents or legal guardian opts to do so.

Brumley said today's policy is damaging learning and some students are being sent home multiple times, sometimes for weeks at a time.

"We have families across the state that have expressed concerns to me multiple time," he said.

Louisiana COVID numbers: Data on cases, deaths, hospitalizations, vaccines

"Their children have been quarantined two or three times."

"What we are trying to do is employ a common sense approach that returns control to the local community and allows them to make decisions in the best interest of their kids," Brumley said.

He added later, "The majority of infections are not spread at schools."

Officials in each of the state's 69 school districts will decide whether to adopt the new option for Louisiana's roughly 700,000 public school students.

The move comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that his indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until at least Oct. 27.

Governor extends mask mandate to Oct. 27, 'Numbers are still far too high'

Edwards and public health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said that, despite improvements in recent weeks, COVID-19 remains at high levels in all 64 parishes.

Whether Kanter and the state Department of Health will back the new school rules is unclear.

Brumley said he notified Kanter of the policy change in a telephone call Wednesday morning and also spoke to other members of the medical community.

Kanter could not be reached for immediate comment.

The superintendent also said he thinks mandatory quarantines contributed to the drop in key tests scores given earlier this year in math, English, science and social studies.

"We can no longer ignored the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school," Brumley said in a statement that accompanied his announcement.

He said studies show a 15-point difference in test score results between students who relied on in-person instruction compared to virtual learning.

Students are considered to have come into close contact with someone who tests positive if the are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.

When cases arise school officials conduct contact tracing to see who came into close contact with the infected person, then notify the parents.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.