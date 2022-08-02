An investigation that led to the dismissal of the superintendent who oversaw the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations was sparked by allegations of payroll discrepancies, officials said Tuesday.
But exactly why Ernest Garrett III, former leader of the Special School District, was let go remains unclear.
A three-page report prepared for the district's Board of Directors' personnel committee is heavily redacted, including sections that spelled out the findings of the investigator.
Key parts were blacked out because "the information reflects the mental impressions, conclusions, opinions or theories of an attorney prepared in anticipation of litigation," according to an accompanying email from Leslie J. Hill, director of government and community affairs for the SSD.
The redacted report was provided in response to a public records request filed by The Advocate/Times-Picayune on July 27.
Garrett did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Garrett, who held his $150,000 per year job for 34 months, was dismissed July 25 after being placed on paid administrative leave May 16.
The forced leave was made so officials could review the then superintendent's job performance.
Chas Griffin, an attorney and counsel for the board, said in his report that the review stemmed from allegations of potential payroll discrepancies, attendance issues and "lack of responsiveness."
The study focused on the period from July 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 and included reviews of Garrett's time statements, calendar records, SSD phone records, emails, gate access records and leave slips signed on May 16, after his suspension.
Officials said earlier that the report would be forwarded to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, the state Office of Inspector General, the Division of Administration and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
The district is in charge of the Louisiana School for the Deaf, Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and about 300 children overseen by the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Office of Developmental Disabilities and other state agencies.
It has an annual budget of about $36 million and employs 276 workers.
Katherine Granier, who is deputy superintendent of financial and administrative services, has been serving as acting superintendent since May 16.
The board plans to review Granier's job performance when it meets Aug. 9.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.