LSU will work to accommodate international students in the wake of a federal order that they leave the country unless they are taking in-person classes in the fall, the school said Tuesday morning.
The Washington Post reported that officials of the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office disclosed the policy Monday.
A spokeswoman for LSU said officials are reviewing the guidelines.
"Our plan is to have on campus classes this fall, along with online courses as well," according to a statement released by the school.
"We will work with our international students to try to ensure that as many of their courses as possible are held on campus."
How many international students attend LSU is unclear.
A total of 129 international students attend Southern University, according to a spokeswoman for the school.
"We are still working on phased return plans for the fall semester that may include hybrid (classroom/online) class plans at this time," Janene Tate, communications director for Southern said in an email.
A total of 2,923 international students last fall attended the nine schools that make up the University of Louisiana System.
"Our international students add immeasurable value not only to our university campuses but to the communities in which they reside," UL System President Jim Henderson said in an email.
"We will work closely with those students impacted by changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program to ensure their pursuit of a world class education at our universities continues without interruption."
Schools in the system include the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Guidelines spelled out by system leaders allow the schools to offer in-person classes as well as online courses and hybrid instruction.
