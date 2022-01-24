On a frigid, rainy morning last week, Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy entered a classroom in the heart of what will soon be the new K-8 Southside campus.
Standing at an expansive window wearing a hard hat and a winter coat, Murphy surveyed the school's future courtyard. That morning it was filled with churned mud and construction machinery as crews continued their work despite the cold and the wet.
"I know it’s still really hard to see at this stage, but it’s going to be something special," he said.
It has been more than five years since Southside Elementary School and Junior High School were all but destroyed in the 2016 flood. Rather than rebuild both campuses, officials decided to put both schools in one building — creating what they say will be a state-of-the art learning space in the process.
Construction began with the groundbreaking in September 2020, and officials expect the building to be ready for the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. The schools will be the final two to reopen in the parish after the flood.
"We now can see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Wes Partin, principal of Southside Junior High. "It really is a beautiful thing to be at this place because this is a huge step for our school community."
The school's imminent completion marks the end of a turbulent chapter for the district, one Murphy is keen to close. And rebuilding Southside holds more meaning to him than most: Murphy used to teach at the junior high.
The district chose the junior high's original site on Pete's Highway in Denham Springs for the K-8 campus, which sits on more than 20 acres of land. The two surviving buildings at Southside Elementary's previous location on Range Avenue were transformed into the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.
The junior high is designed to hold 1,000 students, while the elementary is planned for 750.
"These buildings are built big enough that if our student population expands, we can handle that influx of kids," Murphy said.
Denham Springs Elementary School, a few short minutes from the Southside site, reopened several weeks ago after it, too, was rebuilt following the flood. At the first tour for students before the official opening, Murphy emphasized that district leaders "wanted to turn every space into a learning space" in the new building.
With Southside K-8, “we’re doing more,” Murphy said, grinning. "We will be doing as much teaching outside the classroom on this structure as we will be doing inside the classroom."
He pointed to various upgrades: Four giant outdoor patios adjacent to the library where teachers can conduct classes; vast windows in learning spaces to let in copious natural light; an open-ceiling concept in the hallways with acoustic tile added for soundproofing; and classrooms outfitted with glass door panels that open accordion-style so students can join their peers in a widened hall for group learning.
“Let me tell you, if you’re an elementary kid or a junior high kid, you wouldn’t be excited about something like that?” Murphy asked, gesturing to the glass doors.
The schools, though joined, will operate independently. There is a gym designed to hold 1,000 people for the junior high students, and a multi-purpose area for the elementary students. Each school has a different bell schedule. A cavernous cafetorium is split down the middle for each school, though a removable wall in the center can open or close off the space.
Murphy noted there will still be opportunities for the students from both schools to collaborate, such as peer modeling. Ocean-themed colors and graphics will be added in the later stages of the construction to evoke both schools' Buccaneers mascot.
"A lot of thought, a lot of design went into this school," Murphy said.
Partin and the Southside Elementary principal, Laura Williams, said their students and teachers are thrilled with the prospect of moving into the new space. They are currently attending classes in temporary buildings on Brown Road.
"For a lot of our students, they’ve never been at our previous school," said Williams. "What we’re in now is their normal. They’re excited as to what’s coming."
Partin and Williams, both proud Southside alumni, have watched their former school destroyed and resurrected. They even had a part in reimagining it.
“It does make it that much more important," Partin said. "Because you were a Buccaneer."