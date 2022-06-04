When summer break is over, students in Baton Rouge public schools will return to campuses that are much less open than they are now, with doors that lock from inside, buzz-in front entrances and added security cameras in blind spots throughout the school district.
The measures are partly a response to the recent deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. But they also reflect how school security in Baton Rouge was already changing under new Director of Security Robert McGarner.
“We have these open campuses and anybody can just walk up to the school and gain access into the school," McGarner told the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday. "We’re gonna stop that.”
McGarner, a retired deputy chief of Baton Rouge Police, is also pressing to overhaul who is responsible for keeping schools safe. But that effort has more question marks surrounding it.
The proposed budget for his department would set aside about $1.8 million next year to hire 26 individuals as school safety officers, a new position. These new officers would take over some of the duties of traditional school resource officers, including working with students and staff to head off student misbehavior.
Unlike school resource officers, though, they would be unarmed, would not make arrests and would not need a background in law enforcement.
That same proposed budget, however, would pay for these 26 new positions by eliminating $2 million that now pay for 25 part-time Sheriff’s deputies to serve as school resource officers patrolling the schools. The proposed budget was released May 18 and has not been amended. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is set to vote on the budget on June 16.
McGarner told The Advocate last week that his department’s budget does not reflect his wishes. He said he is seeking to retain the services of the Sheriff’s Office in addition to hiring 26 new school safety officers.
On Friday, a school district representative explained that the school system is working to “solidify funding” to retain the 25 deputies.
“McGarner is in talks with federal officials to secure a $1 million federal grant, which would be one of 69 such grants being provided for school safety this year,” said Ben Lemoine, a spokesman for the school district.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said McGarner has assured her agency that the current arrangement will remain in effect.
“We have been told there will be no changes and this will continue,” Hicks said.
A federal “COPS” grant had previously paid for cameras and alert systems at several schools in Baton Rouge, tying them into Baton Rouge Police’s “Real Time Crime Center.” The grant program is being tapped anew to install and operate the additional security cameras for the blind spots that McGarner has identified.
The uptick in school security was evident at Thursday night’s School Board meeting, where attendees had to walk through a metal detector. In the past, the School Board has not made use of metal detectors, instead relying strictly on Sheriff’s deputies for security.
Lemoine said “from now on” those attending School Board meetings will need to go through metal detectors.
Lemoine said the Director McGarner brought in the metal detector, which was manned Thursday by a Baton Rouge Constable officer, partly in response to the shooting in Uvalde. Another reason is because “some audience members and public speakers became verbally upset at the last school board meeting on May 19th,” Lemoine said.
Upset speakers are a common occurrence at School Board meetings, and no meetings in modern memory have devolved into violence.
During a presentation Thursday night, McGarner told the School Board that he and Dionne Chaney, a school security supervisor, recently walked every middle and high school and found a number of problems.
For instance, some doors won’t lock from the inside. So when schools go into lockdown, McGarner said one of the first duties of school security will be “to walk the exterior of that school to check every exterior door to make sure they are locked.”
Many schools also have spots where the cameras don’t see — and, unsurprisingly, that’s where students fight or try to skip class.
McGarner said some cameras are placed in ways that “make absolutely no sense whatsoever.” At one high school, he said a camera was pointed at a tree located in a fenced-in area of campus, accessible only by grass-cutters.
“The camera is facing a tree. What the tree gonna do?” McGarner asked.
The director of security said he “can’t wrap his mind around” what he’s seeing.
“We’re in bad shape. Just to be honest with you all, honest with the community,” McGarner said. “Some of this stuff should’ve been taken care of 25, 30 years ago.”
Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the board, pushed back on McGarner, detailing a number of security improvements taken in recent years, especially after the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. She urged McGarner to connect with past security administrators.
“For some of this, we might not need to reinvent the wheel,” Dyason said. “Some of it’s done.”