State education leaders are mapping plans to make sweeping changes in how Louisiana's public high schools are rated, which is sparking anger and anxiety among local school superintendents.
The fact that 70% of high schools got a state-issued A or B grade compared to 41% of elementary and middle schools has become a flashpoint among those who say high school letter grades and school performance scores are wildly inflated.
School performance scores and letter grades for students in grades 3-8 are largely linked to how children fare on their LEAP standardized tests; however, high schools can pile up points that boost letter grades through a variety of ways, including by simply earning a diploma in four years.
"There is clearly a huge inflationary factor in high school," said Brigitte Nieland, director of government relations for the advocacy group Stand for Children. "And I think it tends to make the formula lose credibility, particularly at the high school level."
Schools get 100 points on a 150-point scale for each student who graduates on time. They get another 10 points for each student who passes a college-level class or gets an average quality credential and 50 points when a student passes an Advanced Placement or similar college-level exam.
"You name it, they get points for it," said Erin Bendily, a former top official of the state Department of Education and now vice president for policy and strategy at the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
One practice under scrutiny is school officials allowing college-bound students to take an exam — called WorkKeys — that is aimed at students who plan to pursue a job after high school rather than college. It is considered less challenging than the ACT and means top students can do well on the WorkKeys test and boost the school's letter grade.
Nieland called it "gaming" the system, which superintendents dispute.
School leaders say they are working within the boundaries put down by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Department of Education.
"Schools have taken the rules in place and maximized it," said Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents. "They have used the rules to help their performance in high schools."
BESE President Jim Garvey said that, under the proposed new guidelines, only students who do not plan to attend college would be eligible to take the WorkKeys exam.
Under the proposed new system, all students would have to pass two college-level exams and earn 12 dual enrollment credits with a grade of C-plus or higher on key subjects, or get an advanced credential toward a job, for the school to earn an A rating.
The recommendations stem from a six-month study by a BESE work group that includes Garvey and four other board members.
"We are definitely pushing the expectation that when young people graduate that they have credentials in their pocket," said Thomas Lambert, assistant superintendent for assessments, accountability and analytics, and one of the leaders of the study group.
The plan, which is expected to be debated at BESE's Aug. 23-24 meeting, is triggering heavy pushback from local superintendents, and predictions that the new rules would cause high school letter grades to plummet.
"It is such a dramatic shift," said Faulk, who is also a former superintendent of Central schools.
"Their concern is that there has not been enough input, that 'This is the plan; this is the way it is going to be,' ” Faulk said of superintendents.
Joe Murphy, superintendent for public schools in Livingston Parish, made the same point.
"I believe much more discussion is warranted on this issue, and in particular, more educator input is needed before any changes are implemented," Murphy said.
Critics of the current scoring system say there is no way that 70% of high schools should be so highly rated.
Only 37% of high school students achieved the second highest of five achievement levels, mastery, on LEAP 2025, the annual standardized test of math, English and other skills.
Barely half of high school graduates — 56% — go to college and only 75% of those students will be enrolled in the second year, according to figures compiled by the state Department of Education. The average composite ACT score for the Class of 2021 was 18.2 of a possible 36, which is below what experts say is needed for college readiness.
Only 16% of today's high school graduates earn an advanced academic or career credential. Of that group, 24% are White students, 6% are Black students and 9% live in low-income homes.
The proposed high school changes sparked controversy at the May 23 meeting of the Superintendents' Advisory Council, and Lambert and Brumley were peppered with questions and concerns.
Some superintendents said they cannot afford to offer the credentials needed for schools to get top marks. Others said the overhaul is poorly timed after the classroom upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Louisiana's ongoing teacher shortage.
"Why are we making these changes now?" asked St. Landry Parish schools superintendent Patrick Jenkins, who is chairman of the Superintendents' Advisory Council.
"The superintendents association is not opposed to accountability," Jenkins said. "That is very important to say. We just want it to be more deliberate, very thoughtful."
Tommy Byler, superintendent of public schools for Vermilion Parish, said last week the new benchmarks would have a big impact on the five high schools in his district.
"I do think the components they have talked about are going to lower the scores for high schools," Byler said.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said more rigorous ratings standards will mean fewer A-rated high schools.
"I believe across the state everyone would agree that we need better educational outcomes for our kids, and we are not going to get that unless we raise the expectations," Brumley said.