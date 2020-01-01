Public school enrollment has grown steadily in recent years throughout the multi-parish Baton Rouge metro area, with growth in suburban and charter schools offsetting losses in other urban and rural public schools.

That contrasts with the rest of Louisiana, where public school enrollment has been flat overall.

More than 128,000 students were enrolled in public schools in the Capitol region on Oct. 1, the latest official state enrollment count. That’s up from 125,000 on that same day in 2014, a 2.5% increase.

The nine-parish region includes East Baton Rouge, as well as Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Those students represent almost 18% of the nearly 720,000 students enrolled in all Louisiana public schools that day. Public school enrollment in the state has hovered around that level for the past several years. It peaked in 2015 at 725,606 students.

The state released its latest enrollment snapshot in December.

Enrollment numbers calculated every Oct. 1 and Feb. 1 drive the vast majority of the funding that Louisiana provides public schools via the state’s Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP. Each student represents about $4,000 each in state aid.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, with 41,637 students, retained its place as the second largest traditional school district in the state. It trails far behind leading district Jefferson Parish, which had 50,566 students on its rolls on Oct. 1.

Thanks primarily to growth among its charter schools, the parish school system enrolled 596 more students this year than last year.

Three schools which opened in August 2018 — BASIS Baton Rouge, IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation — are notable. They enrolled collectively 1,952 students on Oct. 1, almost 700 more than they did in their first year of operation.

Without those and other district-sponsored charter schools, the school system enrolled 99 fewer students this year compared to last year. Enrollment has dropped by 2,447 since 2014, a decline of 6.2%.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.

There are 29 charter schools currently operating in the Capitol region. On Oct. 1, they enrolled 11,563 students in the region, or about 9% of all the children in local public schools. In 2014, they had just 6% of the regional public school market.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, charter schools’ market share has grown from 12 to almost 19%.

East Baton Rouge Parish is also home to three other traditional school districts that were formerly part of the parish system. Growth in the two largest of those districts, Zachary and Central, more than offset enrollment declines in the third, Baker. They collectively enrolled 11,746 on Oct. 1.

Outside East Baton Rouge, enrollment has increased over the past five years in five parishes: Ascension, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and St. Helena. At the same time, it has declined in East Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes.

Ascension has set the pace. It now has 23,409 students, making it the seventh largest traditional district in the state. It’s grown by 2.4% in the past year and 7.1% over the past five years. It has 1,543 more students than it had in 2014.

Of Ascension's four high schools, three enroll the most students in the region. Dutchtown High School is the biggest of all, with almost 2,400 students. It has grown by 12.6% over the past five years.

Dutchtown High is by far the largest brick-and-mortar school in the state. Only one other public school in Louisiana, the online charter school, University View Academy has more, with 3,209 students.

Livingston Parish remains larger overall than Ascension, with 26,148 students, but its growth pace was stunted by the devastation it suffered during the August 2016 floods. It has rebounded, but is only slightly above its pre-flood enrollment levels.

The individual public schools in the Baton Rouge area with the fastest growing enrollments are largely newly created or reorganized schools that have been adding grades over time.

This is most clear at Lee and Istrouma high schools in Baton Rouge. Lee’s enrollment has tripled since it was converted into a magnet school and rebuilt at a cost of $54.7 million. Similarly, Istrouma High, closed from 2014 to 2017, now has 952 students, more than triple the number of students enrolled there when it was closed.

UP Elementary, which opened in 2014, is another example of a common pattern. Like many charter schools, it opened with one grade and has added one more each year since.

Starting with 88 kindergartners, it now has 375 students in kindergarten to fifth grade, which is where it is stopping. Yet, the school has not grown as fast as it might have. Its current kindergarten class has only 53 students, down 35 from year one.

The two Baton Rouge schools run by Rio Grande Valley, Texas-based IDEA Public Schools, which are in their second years of operation, have grown fast out of the gate. IDEA Bridge added 296 students compared with its first year, the most new students of any school in the region. Meanwhile its south Baton Rouge campus, IDEA Innovation, grew at the fastest rate over the past year, almost 80%.

Of schools that have not been revamped or added grades, Madison Prep Academy has had the fastest growth rate, nearly 65%. The high school now has 570 students, up from 346 in 2014. Its feeder school, CSAL — short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning — has added students as well, almost 32% more during that same time.

CSAL, a middle school, is one of the original three charter schools that opened in Baton Rouge in 1997. The group that manages both CSAL and Madison Prep is expanding again, opening an elementary school this fall.

Children’s Charter and J.K. Haynes Charter schools, both of which opened with CSAL in 1997, have gone in the opposite direction, steadily shedding students. They have had trouble competing amid multiple waves of new charter schools.

Since 2014, Children’s Charter has lost almost half of its students, falling from 268 to 140 students. During that same time, J.K. Haynes has lost 33% of its students, falling from 343 to 229 students. Both Children’s Charter and J.K. Haynes are elementary schools that tried and failed to operate middle schools.

While local charter schools are generally growing, there were other notable charter schools on the down slope.

Advantage Charter Academy, located in Baker, and its sister school, Inspire Charter Academy in Baton Rouge both had big one-year declines of 26% and 16%, respectively. Advantage and Inspire are two of the three charter schools in Louisiana operated by the for-profit, Grand Rapids-Mich.-based National Heritage Academies.

By contrast, its third school, Willow Charter Academy in Lafayette, is little changed, losing only three students since last year.

The charter group, which runs schools across the country, prompted parent protests in Baton Rouge when it decided in May to hold back a year many students with low reading scores even if they had passing grades in their classes.