The political campaign arm of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has endorsed candidates in six of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races on Nov. 6, an endorsement that comes with a contribution of $2,500 to $5,000 per campaign.

FuturePAC is backing three incumbents and three challengers. The three incumbents are Evelyn Ware-Jackson, District 5; Jill Dyason, District 6; and Mike Gaudet, District 7; FuturePAC has supported all three in the past.

The three challengers are Dadrius Lanus, District 2; Tramelle Howard, District 3; Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles, District 4. FuturePAC has never supported their three respective opponents, incumbents Vereta Lee, Kenyetta Nelson-Smith and Dawn Collins, all of whom are seeking re-election.

“These candidates have committed to fighting for student-centered policies that will improve student outcomes across the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and collaborating with their fellow school board members to find common ground,” Lee Jenkins, chair of the FuturePAC board of directors, said in a news release Tuesday.

FuturePAC also endorsed School Board President David Tatman, who is not on the Nov. 6 ballot, having drawn no opponents. The political action committee did not endorse the other two incumbents who were re-elected without opposition, Mark Bellue in District 1 and Connie Bernard in District 8. Bellue and Bernard did not complete the FuturePAC endorsement process.

FuturePAC, a political action committee affiliated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, “actively supports candidates and issues that promote economic development and improve the business climate in the Capital Region.” It has long been one of the biggest contributors to local School Board races.

Baton Rouge Chamber urges School Board candidates to 'stop handwringing' on universal early childhood education The Capital region’s foremost business lobby says it supports placing a tax proposition on the ballot that would pay for “universal early chil…

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber in July released a 10-part platform composed of policies that it wants School Board candidates to adopt.