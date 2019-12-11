Despite financial and other hurdles, Louisiana education leaders Wednesday voted to aim for high school graduates to leave school with college credit or an industry-based credential by 2029.

The target was backed by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Board of Regents during a joint meeting of the influential panels.

"We are focused on improving talent development in the state of Louisiana," Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed told the boards.

"We need to be thinking about transformational change, not incremental change," Reed said.

State Superintendent of Education John White said education leaders will benefit from a general timeline.

"We feel like we need a goal, an aspiration," White said.

The high school classes are called dual enrollment.

Students take college-level courses for both high school and college credit.

Earlier this year Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed that all public high school juniors and seniors have access to two courses for college credit without charge.

But the governor's plan never won political traction, in part because of costs and other challenges.

A 12-member task force, including Reed as co-chair, has been studying the issue and is set to make recommendations in January.

The state has about 90,000 high school juniors and seniors.

However, there are wide differences among regions and between rural and urban areas on whether students have access to the classes as well as as costs.

Course content and training teachers to lead the classes are among other issues in any sweeping overhaul of the system.

Half of the high school graduating class of 2018 earned college credit for at least one course or a marketable industry credential, according to the state Department of Education.

Under current rules, students must have a grade point average of at least 2.5, a 19 on the ACT, which is supposed to measure college readiness, and scores of at least 19 in math and 18 in English to take a dual enrollment class.

Eligibility requirements will likely change.

The state is spending about $17 million in the current financial year for dual enrollment through the fund that finances public schools.

What it would take to expand offerings the way state education leaders envision is unclear.

Reed said education leaders may request "seed money" for the changes during the 2020 legislative session, then more in 2021.

The target endorsed by the two education boards would first apply to the high school freshmen class of 2025.

The regents have set a 2030 goal of boosting the percentage of adults 25-64 with a post-secondary credential from 44% to 60%.

Reed noted that the current rate trails the national average.

She said 56% percent of state jobs will require post-high school training in 2020.

"We are lagging and we need to be leading," Reed said.

She said too few state residents enter and finish college and that African-American residents trail their peers nationally in education attainment.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member who is on the task force, said students who earn college credit in high school typically fare better in college.

Voiter, who is superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said financing a major expansion of dual enrollment "is something we can work toward and resolve."

Reed said that, of 100 ninth-graders, only 45 enter college and 18 will earn a two- or four-year degree.

The rate for African-American students is even bleaker.

Randy Ewing, a member of the regents and former president of the Louisiana Senate, sounded taken aback by the statistics.

"Is it economic? Is it preparedness?

"We have got a lot of work to do," said Ewing, who lives in Quitman.