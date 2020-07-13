Getting students to and from public schools is one if the biggest hurdles when classrooms reopen, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Monday morning.

"Transportation is one of the most significant challenges of the entire plan," Brumley told the House Education Committee.

Members of the panel are questioning Brumley and others one day before the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education debates minimum safety standards for students and teachers.

The state Department of Education is recommending that BESE require students in grades three and above and teachers to wear face masks while in school, as well as minimum benchmarks on the size of gatherings, meals and hygiene.

Louisiana is in Phase 2 for reopening its economy, which means buses have to be limited to 50% of capacity.

Brumley told the committee that buses typically have capacities of between 50 and 80 students, which he said raises questions on whether districts will have to use multiple runs or take other steps to adhere to the rules.

If the state moves to Phase 3 when schools reopen the bus capacity would rise to 75%, including adults.

"Hopefully if we are able to get to Phase 3 that is really a game changer in the occupancy of the bus," Brumley said.

Panel members are posing questions on possible learning gaps because classrooms closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, whether annual standardized tests will take place and other topics.

