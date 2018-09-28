James Meredith, the first black student to enroll at all-white University of Mississippi, suggested Friday that, despite all the progress of the past 56 years, his fight is far from over and he’s still fighting it, as he always has, on his own terms.
Meredith’s successful effort to integrate Ole Miss in 1962, with the help of thousands of federal troops sent by then President Kennedy, earned him a place in history.
A lifelong loner and sometimes political conservative, Meredith famously rejected the mantle of civil rights icon and the movement that went by that name.
“I could have been the biggest, richest black in America if I’d wanted to cooperate,” Meredith said.
Speaking to an audience in the auditorium at LSU Lab School, Meredith explained that he saw “civil rights” as limited to just “three or four” rights that the movement was promising to blacks. But that was not necessarily all the rights white Americans enjoyed.
“Old James Meredith thought he was entitled to all the rights everyone else was entitled to, all the time,” he said.
Meredith, 85, sat on the stage wearing a white suit and a white hat, looking like a Southern lawyer. Asking him questions was Ryan Empson, an American history teacher at the lab school. But Meredith often veered off question, offering a mix of memories and sweeping statements.
“I lied most of my life, but that’s the truth,” he said at one point, laughing.
Meredith brought up several times the early Friday morning shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims. Sims’ murder had special meaning at the lab school, where he played basketball and from which he graduated.
He blamed the 20-year-old’s death on the “degradation of moral character” and saud that restoring that character is the only way to salvage the hopes of black America.
“It’s us old blacks not doing our job,” he said. “And there’s no way for us to blame our way out of the problem.”
Growing up in racially segregated north Mississippi in the small town of Kosciusco, Meredith recalled joining the newly integrated U.S. Air Force in hopes of escape. But that military branch still treated him as a second-class citizen in many ways.
“It didn’t take a genius to see that I wasn’t enjoying all them privileges that I was giving my life to protect: freedom and democracy,” he recalled.
After leaving the Air Force, he spoiled for a fight against the segregated South and decided to target what he considered the heart of Dixie in Oxford, Mississippi.
“If I wanted to destroy white supremacy, I needed to destroy Ole Miss,” Meredith said.
“And that’s what I did,” he added.
Key to his strategy was “tricking” the U.S. government to intervene on his behalf and force his way into the all-white university, he said.
“I knew the only thing white people understood was good old butt kicking,” Meredith said.
Since then, the university that twice rejected his application has embraced him. He has returned to speak many times, and soon Ole Miss plans to put him in its Hall of Fame, he said.
“They are going to acknowledge that I kicked their butt in 1962,” he bragged.
Meredith’s post-Ole Miss public life has confounding twists. For instance, he endorsed Mississippi segregationist Ross Barnett's gubernatorial bid in 1967. Barnett was governor when Ole Miss refused to admit him. He also endorsed former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke's bid for Louisiana governor in 1991.
Meredith was a political adviser briefly to famously conservative U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms. He said at the time that he was fired in part because he was too far to the right for Helms.
In response to a question Friday about Barnett, Meredith said he was an honest person and an attorney of integrity despite his segregationist views.
Meredith offered a range of other opinions Friday. For instance, he disagreed with the common idea in black higher education circles that black people should attend only historically black schools.
“That is the stupidest thing I could imagine,” he said.
Ann-Marie Herod, an alumna of Ole Miss now pursuing a master’s degree at LSU, told Meredith how a talk he gave at Ole Miss in 2012 “inspired us and a lot of the other students to make a change and we’re still struggling with that to this day.”
Herod asked Meredith what he thought of a recent controversy at Ole Miss which started with a prominent white school donor who went online and complained about how two black female students dressed at a recent football game.
Meredith responded said the way the girls dressed was welcome fruit of his struggles 56 years ago, the freedom to show the “beautiful black bodies.”
“What everyone was seeing was black people exercising the freedom I’ve seen white people exercise since before I was born,” Meredith said.