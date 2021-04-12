To get a sense of how deeply Monday's "sick-out" by East Baton Rouge Parish public school employees impacted district operations, we asked the school system to let us know how many teachers were out on a Monday two weeks ago. (Schools were closed last Monday for spring break.) Here are the schools that had the highest numbers of teachers or staff out Monday:
Woodlawn Middle: 36 out Monday, a gain of 20 from March 29
Forest Heights Academy of Excellence: 23, up by 22
Broadmoor High: 20, up by 4
BR FLAIM: 19, up by 15
Sherwood Middle Magnet: 19, up by 10
Woodlawn High: 19, up by 2
Mayfair Lab: 17, up by 7
The Dufrocq School: 17, up by 7
Winbourne Elementary: 16, up by 11
Liberty High: 16, up by 8